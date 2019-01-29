Arsilica, Inc Releases New Artisan 2 pack Retail Packaging

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine Crnek, co-founder, CEO of Arsilica, Inc. announced that The USA manufactured 2-pak NEAT glass, also called the Ultimate Spirits Glass 2 Pak will be replaced by the Artisan 2-pak. The familiar black and gold 2-pak retail box for the US Made Ultimate Spirits Glass is discontinued, and the trademark name Ultimate Spirits Glass will become a new product planned for release in 2020.

Announcement: "We have replaced the USA manufactured soda-lime NEAT glass introduced in 2012 to consolidate manufacturing and improve product quality with the Artisan spirits glass, made in Slovakia. The Artisan glass has been available in a single retail box since 2015, and this move consolidates the packaging appearance and quality of our product line. Product release and pricing effective date is March 1, 2019."

MSRP and MAP Pricing: Single Retail Artisan $13.95, 2-pak Artisan $21.95

About: Arsilica, Inc. Nevada C Corp dedicated to alcohol beverage evaluation. From initial aroma research and discoveries in 2002, the NEAT glass was developed, patented and introduced in 2012. Distributed USA, Europe, UK, South Africa, NZ, Australia. NEAT is the official spirits glass for most major competitions with the advantage of eliminating olfactory fatigue and anosmia due to over exposure to ethanol. Taste the truth. For more information about the NEAT glass design and advantages over tulip shaped glasses, download the research article at: https://www.mdpi.com/2306-5710/4/4/93.

