ARS/Rescue Rooter Celebrates National HVAC Tech Day On June 22

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARS/Rescue Rooter, the nation's largest provider of residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing services, will celebrate National HVAC Tech Day on Tuesday, June 22. National HVAC Tech Day recognizes the dedicated service professionals who provide home comfort day and night, rain or shine.

Established in 2016 by ARS/Rescue Rooter, National HVAC Tech Day honors the men and women who brave extreme conditions, including sweltering heat, numbing cold, and awkward spaces, to help keep our customer's homes operating smoothly. Their knowledge and commitment to finding solutions for our valued customers are just a few of the many reasons we depend on the installation and repair teams across the ARS/Rescue Rooter Network.

"This past year brought increased attention to ventilation systems and the value of skilled technicians. Now, more than ever, homeowners want to ensure their homes and work environments are safe and healthy," said Scott Boose, Chief Executive Officer, ARS. "We hope customers and other HVAC service providers will join us in recognizing these extraordinary industry professionals who help restore our comfort every day. They continue to provide the highest quality service while maintaining enhanced safety protocols, which gives everyone peace of mind."

The current supply chain demands have been affected by COVID, including HVAC equipment. Therefore, homeowners need to select a business with experienced technicians to choose the right equipment, provide regular maintenance that keeps HVAC systems running at peak efficiency and use a national company with access to a significant range of suppliers. To extend the life of your HVAC system, follow these helpful energy-saving tips from our team of HVAC professionals:

Replace your filters every three months

Close your windows

Upgrade to a programmable thermostat

Seal your home's heating and cooling ducts

Keep the area surrounding your exterior unit clean

Contact your local HVAC service provider to schedule regular preventative maintenance

Please join us in celebrating National HVAC Tech Day by sharing photos and stories of appreciation on social media with the hashtag #NationalHVACTechDay.

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS):

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 70 locally-managed service centers in 24 states, with approximately 6,000 employees. ARS serves residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. The ARS Network features industry-leading brands including, A.J. Perri, Aksarben ARS, Allgood, Andy's Statewide, ARS, Aspen Air Conditioning, Atlas Trillo, Beutler, Blue Apple Electric, Blue Dot Services, Blue Flame, Bob Hamilton, Brothers, Columbus Worthington Air, Comfort Heating & Air, Conway Services, DM Select Services, Efficient Attic Systems (EAS), Florida Home Air Conditioning, Greenstar Home Services, Hauser Heating & Air Conditioning, McCarthy Services, Rapid Repair Experts, Rescue Rooter, Rescue Rooter / Jack Howk, RighTime Home Services, Roger the Plumber, RS Andrews, The Irish Plumber, Unique Services, "Will" Fix It, and Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest standards of quality, ARS has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work fully guaranteed. ARS: "Making it work. Making it right." For more information, visit www.ars.com.

SOURCE American Residential Services

Related Links

http://www.ars.com

