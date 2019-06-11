ARS/Rescue Rooter Collaborated with Designing Spaces on Lifetime to Renovate a Compound for Disabled Veterans

The Oscar Mike Foundation flies in disabled veterans regularly to its 8,000 square-foot compound in Marengo, Illinois, to engage in sports such as skydiving, water skiing, zip lining, kayaking and many others. This compound needed a complete renovation. The Oscar Mike team collaborated with Designing Spaces , a home renovation program airing on Lifetime. The team at ARS/Rescue Rooter Illinois installed two HVAC units and the Nest Smart Home suite into Oscar Mike's seven bedroom, five-bathroom compound to meet the organization's needs.

"ARS is honored to partner with Designing Spaces and the Oscar Mike Foundation to help the veterans of the Oscar Mike Foundation," says Neal Zamore, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "At ARS, we support veteran initiatives across the United States, and our participation with the show is another way for ARS to salute these heroic men and women for their service to our country."

Click here for the preview. The show airs on Lifetime in three segments: on June 6, June 13 and June 20 at 6:30 CST. ARS' segment will air in the June 13 episode and repeat on July 19, July 25 and August 1.

The segments may also be seen on http://designingspaces.tv/. Please see attached image courtesy of the Oscar Mike Foundation.

