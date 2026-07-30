ARS/Rescue Rooter Named Houston Chronicle's 2026 "Best of the Best" for Heating & A/C and Plumbing

HOUSTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARS/Rescue Rooter is proud to announce it has been named the Houston Chronicle's 2026 "Best of the Best" in both the Heating & A/C Service and Plumber categories, earning top honors through one of Houston's largest community voting competitions.

Selected by Houston Chronicle readers from a field of local home services providers, ARS/Rescue Rooter received this recognition following a contest that generated more than 500,000 votes across dozens of business categories.

The ARS Houston team celebrates their Best of the Best wins.

For nearly 80 years, ARS/Rescue Rooter has proudly served homeowners throughout the Houston area, delivering trusted heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and indoor air quality solutions backed by expert technicians, exceptional customer service, and a commitment to doing the job right.

"We're honored that Houston residents have recognized ARS/Rescue Rooter as the Best of the Best," said Joey Dooley, General Manager. "This award reflects the dedication of our incredible team members who work every day to earn our customers' trust by delivering outstanding service and reliable solutions. We sincerely thank everyone who voted for us."

The Houston Chronicle's annual "Best of the Best" awards celebrate outstanding local businesses across a wide range of industries, from dining and entertainment to retail, healthcare, and professional services. Winners are determined through a multi-stage process that includes public nominations followed by community voting.

"We're grateful to the Houston community for this recognition and remain committed to providing the exceptional service our customers have come to expect," added Dooley.

To learn more about ARS/Rescue Rooter and its complete range of home comfort services, visit www.ars.com.

The full list of 2026 Houston Chronicle Best of the Best winners is available at https://www.chron.com/winners/.

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS) :

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS/Rescue Rooter is one of the nation's largest providers of air conditioning, heating, electrical, energy-efficient, and plumbing services. Providing exceptional service, the ARS® Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by offering heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. Each location has a knowledgeable team of trained specialists who undergo rigorous training and background checks. Further, ARS/Rescue Rooter has longstanding strategic partnerships with industry-leading suppliers and retailers to efficiently service consumers. For more information and a complete list of our locations nationwide, visit ars.com.

SOURCE American Residential Services, LLC