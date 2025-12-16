AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS) NETWORK OF BRANDS SURPRISES COMMUNITY HEROES WITH HOME SERVICES MAKEOVERS

Nominated by Family, Friends and Co-Workers, Deserving Community Heroes Across the Country Receiving New HVAC System or Water Heater Installations Throughout December

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARS, the nation's leading provider of air conditioning, heating, and plumbing services, is honoring community heroes across the country with its ARS Cares program. More than 45 families will be the recipients of a new HVAC system or water heater.

Army Veteran Michael Smiley received a new HVAC system from ARS Columbia

"The ARS Cares program is all about recognizing the selfless sacrifice of first responders, healthcare professionals, military veterans, teachers, and others who give so much," said Scott Boose, CEO, ARS/Rescue Rooter. "To read the nominations and see the outpouring of support communities have for these local heroes was heartwarming. It is our honor to do this for them, and we hope this small token of recognition demonstrates our gratitude and appreciation for all they have done for their friends, families, and neighbors."

Following the announcement of the ARS Cares Community Heroes program on September 15, family, friends, and co-workers were invited to share stories of why they felt the nominees were deserving of home improvements that would help provide a higher quality of life at home. Local ARS branches then selected recipients and installations began in November.

The ARS Cares program was established in 2016 to support the communities where we live, work, serve, and play. Since that time, ARS branches have completed more than 350 home services makeovers, donating over $3.2 million in equipment and services to deserving recipients.

