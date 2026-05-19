American Residential Services, LLC. Continues to Expand with the Acquisition of Tipping Hat Plumbing, Heating & Electric

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services® (ARS®/Rescue Rooter®), one of the nation's largest providers of residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing services, announced it has enhanced its national footprint with the acquisition of Tipping Hat Plumbing, Heating & Electric.

The ARS Network is excited to welcome the Tipping Hat team. Tipping Hat Plumbing, Heating & Electric has joined the ARS Network.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Tipping Hat was founded more than a decade ago and employs approximately 80 team members. The company provides residential heating, cooling, electrical, and plumbing services throughout the Denver metro area, including Aurora, Boulder, and Golden.

"We are proud to join the ARS/Rescue Rooter Network," said owners Phillip and Erin Eastwood. "Their commitment to their customers aligns with our passion for serving the Denver community. With their support, we will be able to provide enhanced services to our valued customers and employees. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to continued growth and success as part of the ARS brand."

"Tipping Hat has built an outstanding reputation for its skilled team, customer-first approach, and strong leadership," said Scott Boose, CEO, ARS/Rescue Rooter. "They are a natural fit for the ARS Network and will help us further expand our presence in the home services area in Colorado."

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS) :

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS/Rescue Rooter is one of the nation's largest providers of air conditioning, heating, electrical, energy-efficient, and plumbing services. Providing exceptional service, the ARS® Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by offering heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. Each location has a knowledgeable team of trained specialists who undergo rigorous training and background checks. Further, ARS/Rescue Rooter has longstanding strategic partnerships with industry-leading suppliers and retailers to efficiently service consumers. For more information and a complete list of our locations nationwide, visit ars.com.

SOURCE American Residential Services, LLC