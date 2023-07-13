Art & Chalk Fest to take place August 19-20

Museum of Wisconsin Art's live arts festival announced for 2023

WEST BEND, Wis., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Art & Chalk Fest, a free live arts festival, returns to West Bend for a two-day event. Presented by the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA), this event takes place August 19 and 20.

Over a dozen artists will transform the museum's campus into a canvas of chalk masterpieces. Many popular demonstrations from 2022 will return this year, including pottery, bubble, and balloon sculpture performances.

"This year promises to be the best yet with the return of artist vendor booths and new interactive experiences that are sure to entertain," says Brianna Fischer, the Director of Development at MOWA.

New this year, Community Chalk is dedicated to local organizations providing the community with resources like youth enrichment, animal rescue, and more.

Attendees can enjoy live music throughout the weekend, Food Truck Alley will line the street with Wisconsin favorites, and the beer garden will feature Raised Grain Brewing Company, wine, and non-alcoholic options.

Activity Zone lets kids of all ages ignite their creativity with interactive performances, art projects, and street chalking sponsored by Horicon Bank.

MOWA will offer free museum admission all weekend thanks to TDS Telecom.

The festival is free to the public August 19, 10:00–5:00 and August 20, 10:00–4:00 followed by a send-off with the West Bend Fire Department on August 21 at 9:30. Full event details at artchalkfest.com

EVENT SPONSORS

Special thanks to TDS Telecom, West Bend Mutual Insurance Company, Horicon Bank, Continental Properties, and Dale & Linda Kent.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM OF WISCONSIN ART

The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) collects and interprets American art through the lens of a single state. MOWA is an innovative forum for contemporary artists, socially relevant exhibitions, lectures by artists and industry experts, and engaging classes and activities for all ages.

MOWA has two permanent venues—the West Bend "Mothership" and MOWA | DTN in downtown Milwaukee's Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel—as well as two partnering community organizations that create access across the state. MOWA annually welcomes 200,000 visitors, making it a cultural destination for the art and artists of our time.

Website: www.wisconsinart.org

SOURCE Museum of Wisconsin Art