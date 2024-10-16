Art and dialogue unite youth

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Global Times: Art can ignite critical discussions, which is a truth shared by the world, including countries like China and the US, said Wu Qinli recently, during an in-depth dialogue with a Stanford University professor Jody Maxmin about history and the arts. Maxmin illuminated how Chinese artists prompting the audience to think about the evolving role of artists in addressing societal changes.

In their discussion, Wu articulated how art serves as a vital platform for highlighting historical justices and inspiring social movements, reinforcing the importance of artistic expression in advocating for change.

For the China-US relationship, the hope lies in the peoples of the two countries, the foundation is laid by the two peoples, the future depends on the youth, and the vitality comes from exchanges at subnational levels.

Wu, 17-year-old, is a student from Shenzhen Middle School (SMG) in Shenzhen city, South China's Guangdong Province. His exploration through the artistic journey is an epitome of the vibrant exchanges among the youth between China and US.

In January, Wu, hoping to further his studies on Latin American art and culture in the US, applied for the Magical Realism: One Hundred Years of Solitude course at the Stanford Summer Humanities Institute. During his time there, Wu expanded his exploration of literature and art with a focus on magical realism and its socio-political implications.

Wu was deeply impressed by the cultural environment at Stanford. Recalling the experience, Wu noted that Stanford University offered a great opportunity for him to meet people from different parts of the world and learn about their respective cultures.

Aspired to be a cultural bridge between China and US with a focus on arts, in June 2023, Wu also became the president of the school English magazine of Shenzhen Middle School Visionary Magazine where students publish literature works and critical commentaries, directing content that transcends mere artistic expression.

Wu also founded the Galleria Art Gallery Club with his classmate Zeng Zi. The gallery is in the SMG campus, it also has an online platform, encouraging students to learn about different cultures. To reach a broader audience, Wu also hosted a seminar that brought together students from ten different schools across China to explore the theme of art history and social justice around the world. Through facilitated discussions, this seminar created a vibrant space for students to gain a deeper understanding about the arts and society of different cultures.

"I genuinely hope that the younger generation can benefit from such cross-cultural dialogues and explore more opportunities for conversations in various fields through arts," said Wu.

SOURCE Global Times