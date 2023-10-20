Art Blocks to Host Auction of Generative Art to Benefit Cure Alzheimer's Fund

MARFA, Texas, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 23 through October 27, generative art platform Art Blocks will host reGEN — an exclusive sale of works by five leading artists from around the world, supported by Right Click Save. With each day of the week designated to a different artist, reGEN unites artists and collectors in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Proceeds from the auction of 1,000 NFTs (200 per day) will be donated to Cure Alzheimer's Fund.

reGEN is curated by Alex Estorick and Foteini Valeonti, who have so far raised over $500,000 this year in support of Cure Parkinson's and The ALS Association . The upcoming auction supports the work of Cure Alzheimer's Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to funding research with the highest probability of preventing, slowing or reversing Alzheimer's disease. Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has awarded more than $175 million for 750 research projects to the world's leading scientists studying the underlying causes of the disease, which is essential to finding a cure.

A collaboration with The Giving Block , reGEN supports the global movement of generative artists in fighting a degenerative disease that afflicts millions globally.

WHAT:

A week-long charitable event featuring daily auctions of 200 works by five leading generative artists, minted on Art Blocks.

HOSTS:

Art Blocks , a platform dedicated to bringing compelling works of contemporary generative art to life. They unite artists, collectors, and blockchain technology in service of groundbreaking artwork and remarkable experiences. Generative art is an art form in which an artist develops a system for the creation of individual works, meaning each of the 1,000 pieces will be completely unique.

CURATORS:

Alex Estorick, Editor-in-Chief at Right Click Save

Dr Foteini Valeonti , UKRI AHRC Innovation Fellow at UCL

ARTISTS:

Melissa Wiederrecht

Sputniko!

Nat Sarkissian

Robert Hodgin

Marcelo Soria-Rodriguez

WHEN:

Artworks will be sold via five daily Dutch auctions hosted Monday 23 October through Friday 27 October. Each auction will begin at 1:00PM ET and will descend in price over the course of 30 minutes.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

Each auction will take place online at artblocks.io . For assistance with purchasing and hands-on onboarding, please contact Mad Pinney at [email protected].

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information about the auction visit artblocks.io and join the event's launch Twitter Spaces on Friday 20 October at 11am EST via https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1kvJpvPMAdkKE .

