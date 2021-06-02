Art City Vets Announces Opening of New Wellness Center Amid COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Art City Vets & Urgent Care, a full-service veterinary clinic that provides general care, sick visit support, and emergency services, this week announced amid the pandemic and other business shutdowns, they are opening a brand-new wellness center across the street from their current practice.

Specializing as a veterinary hospital that will provide services to dogs, cats, and exotic pets, the new center will see primary care appointments including vaccines, exams, sick visits and husbandry consultations.

Dr. Edward Aller, owner and practicing veterinarian, opens new veterinary wellness center.

"We want to be able to help as many pets as possible, so we felt this expansion and opening of a new facility made sense for our team," said Dr. Edward Aller, Owner and Veterinarian at Art City Vets. "No pet should ever be turned away from the care and medical attention that they deserve. While other industries are battling the fallout of the pandemic, we are proud to report that the demand for our services has defied the odds and has never been stronger."

The new veterinary hospital is a super-modern and agile operation, providing cutting-edge veterinary medicine to all clients. Dr. Aller is currently a practicing veterinarian at the first clinic, which means the new hospital team will have real-time, current experience and oversight.

Additionally, Art City Vets is a proud partner of nonprofit rescue organizations that work together to save pets' lives while giving the nonprofit members discounts and incentives as pets wait for their forever home in their care. The team also does a lot of community outreach and sponsorships to support the greater Philadelphia region.

"We are team players here, which is why we go above and beyond providing our expert veterinary care," said Dr. Aller. "We know that not all pet owners can afford vet visits and care, which is why we proudly partner with nonprofits that are making this kind of medical accessibility that much easier. Spread the word on the opening of our new veterinary hospital today."

Art City Vets & Urgent Care opened in 2018, quickly extending their services to accommodate all of the pets in Philadelphia and beyond. Beyond offering check-ups and ER support, the team also sees a variety of small animals, including rabbits, guinea pigs, and rodents for wellness or sick exams. Lastly, Art City Vets includes a robust in-house veterinary pharmacy, blood work services, x-rays and radiology services, state-of-the-art surgical equipment, and dentistry for oral health.

The new veterinary hospital address is as follows: 2000 Hamilton Street, Suite 109, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19130.

For more information, or to make an appointment with the Art City Vets team, visit: https://artcityvets.com/

Contact: Dr. Edward Aller

Art City Vets Wellness Center

[email protected]

215-563-8387

Related Images

dr-edward-aller.jpg

Dr. Edward Aller

Dr. Edward Aller, owner and practicing veterinarian, opens new veterinary wellness center.



SOURCE Art City Vets & Urgent Care