Art Crystal Secures GSA Contract, Will Expand to Service Federal Accounts

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Art Crystal, Ltd., (CRYSTAL), a leading awards, drinkware, and desk accessories provider, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded GSA Schedule 78 Contract (47QSMA19D08PT & 47QSMA19D08PU) and are now certified to supply SPORTS, PROMOTIONAL, OUTDOOR, RECREATION, TROPHIES AND SIGNS (SPORTS) to the Federal Government. Acknowledging the growth in federal spending through the GSA, Art Crystal has listed their Drinkware and associated products on the government's electronic ordering system, GSA Advantage!®.

"This contract opens up significantly more markets throughout the country and affords us an opportunity to service all governmental departments with customized and stunningly beautiful awards, drinkware, desk accessories and other items," states Patrick Dorgan, President of Art Crystal, Ltd. He adds: "This contract will expand our reach beyond the state and federal level down to county and municipal agencies, as we can now offer our entire promotional catalog at fixed government pricing."

Art Crystal's state of the art facilities offers a level of flexibility to decorate products by several different methods, including deep engraving, light engraving, color filling and sublimation. Their exclusive NanoBrite© Technology allows the fusion of a digital image to flat or curved glass with unmatched clarity and fidelity creating a beautiful award. Art Crystal's products are sold by a network of professional Distributors throughout all 50 of the United States, South and Central America, Mexico, Canada and Puerto Rico and is serviced by their decorating warehouse located in Lyons, Illinois, which is only 15 minutes from Chicago's loop and directly in the heart of the Midwest.

About Art Crystal Ltd.:

Founded in 1986, the mission of Art Crystal is to bring the corporate market a variety of high-quality crystal, glass and ceramic items that are enhanced by a logo or message, for use as awards, advertising specialties, and promotions. Their experienced and knowledgeable team of artists and professionals can create beautiful products, understand marketing, logistical and budgetary challenges, and can provide solutions that will meet even the most challenging, time-sensitive needs. Visit: www.artcrystalltd.com for more information.

Contact for Art Crystal, Ltd.: Shon Herbel (630) 739-0222 ext. 101

SOURCE Art Crystal, Ltd.

