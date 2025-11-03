Art Design Group Unveils New Veterans Memorial in Lake Alfred, Florida

The Dedication and Unveiling event commences at 11:00am November 11th 2025 at the Frank C. Gardner Park and Veterans Memorial Park, Lake Alfred, Florida.

ART Design Group formally of Lancaster, Pa. produced the Memorial for Ryan Leavengood, City Manager of Lake Alfred with the aid of Cynthia Haffey of Platform Art.

The Veterans Memorial is a celebration for Becky Ault and Mike Cunningham of ART Design Group for relocating their studios to Florida.

Becky and Mike have produced such notable sculptural Memorials for The National Air and Space Museum, Washington, D.C, The State Capitol Grounds of Harrisburg, Pa. The American Museum of Natural History NY, Ny.

Locally you can view their work at the 9/11 Memorial in Heroes Park Tampa, Florida. The Fallen Heroes Memorials at Lakeland Police Department, Lakeland, Florida and Fort Pierce Police Department Fort Pierce, Florida.

SOURCE Art Design Group