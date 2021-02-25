Art Directors Guild Announces Nominations For 25th Annual ADG Excellence In Production Design Awards

Awards Ceremony Set for April 10, 2021

Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800)

Feb 25, 2021, 11:02 ET

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced nominations for the 25th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features. Winners will be honored at the ADG Awards ceremony, set for Saturday, April 10, 2021, Pre Show3:00PM PST, Awards Show – 4:00 PM PST. The event will break with tradition in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be presented on a digital platform streaming to a worldwide and more inclusive audience.  The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer Scott Moses, ADG.

For more information and ticket reservations, go to www.adgawards25.com.  

NOMINEES FOR FEATURE FILM:

1. PERIOD FEATURE FILM 
          Mank
                    Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt
          Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
                    Production Designer: Mark Ricker
          Mulan
                    Production Designer: Grant Major
          News of the World
                    Production Designer: David Crank
          The Trial of the Chicago 7
                    Production Designer: Shane Valentino 

     2. FANTASY FEATURE FILM 
          Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
                    Production Designer: K.K. Barrett         
          Pinocchio
                    Production Designer: Dimitri Capuani
          Tenet
                    Production Designer: Nathan Crowley
          The Midnight Sky
                    Production Designer: Jim Bissell
          Wonder Woman 1984
                    Production Designer: Aline Bonetto        

3. CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
          Da 5 Bloods
                    Production Designer: Wynn Thomas
          I'm Thinking of Ending Things
                    Production Designer: Molly Hughes
          Palm Springs
                    Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday
          Promising Young Woman
                    Production Designer: Michael T. Perry
          The Prom
                    Production Designer: Jamie Walker McCall

4. ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
          A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
                    Production Designer: Matt Perry
          Onward
                    Production Designer: Noah Klocek
          Soul
                    Production Designer: Steve Pilcher
          The Croods: A New Age
                    Production Designer: Nate Wragg
          Wolfwalkers
                    Production Designers: Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja

NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION ARE:

5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
           Lovecraft Country: "I Am"
                    Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov
           Perry Mason: "Chapter Three"
                    Production Designer: John Perry Goldsmith
           The Crown: "War"
                    Production Designer: Martin Childs
           The Mandalorian: "Chapter 13: The Jedi"
                    Production Designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang
           Westworld: "Parce Domine"
                    Production Designer: Howard Cummings

6. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
           Killing Eve: "Are You from Pinner?"
                    Production Designer: Laurence Dorman
           Ozark: "Wartime"
                    Production Designer: David Bomba
           The Flight Attendant: "After Dark"
                    Production Designer: Sara K. White
           The Twilight Zone: "Among the Untrodden"
                    Production Designer: Michael Wylie
           Utopia: "Just a Fanboy"
                    Production Designer: Steve Arnold

7. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
          Fargo
                    Production Designer: Warren Alan Young
          Hollywood
                    Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson
          Little Fires Everywhere
                    Production Designer: Jessica Kender
          The Alienist: Angel of Darkness
                    Production Designer: Ruth Ammon
          The Queen's Gambit
                    Production Designer: Uli Hanisch

8. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
           Dead to Me: "You Don't Have to Go," "It Had to Be You"
                    Production Designer: L.J. Houdyshell
           Emily in Paris: "Emily in Paris"
                    Production Designer: Anne Seibel
           Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet: "Pilot"
                    Production Designer: Mark Worthington
           Space Force: "THE LAUNCH"
                    Production Designer: Susie Mancini
           What We Do in the Shadows: "Resurrection," "Collaboration," "Witches"
                    Production Designer: Kate Bunch

9. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES    
            Ashely Garcia: Genius in Love: "Unintended Consequences"
                    Production Designer: Josee F. Lemonnier
           Bob Hearts Abishola: "Randy's a Wrangler," "Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers"
                      "Straight Outta Lagos"
                    Production Designer: John Shaffner
           Family Reunion: "Remember When Jade Was Down with the Swirl?"                          
                   "Remember When Shaka Got Beat Up?"
                    Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter
           The Neighborhood: "Welcome to the New Pastor," "Welcome to the Hockey Game"
                    Production Designer: Wendell Johnson
           Will & Grace: "Accidentally on Porpoise," "We Love Lucy," "It's Time"
                    Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

10. SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL
           Adidas Originals: "Superstar – Change is a Team Sport"
                    Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
           Apple: "Vertical Cinema"
                    Production Designer: Shane Valentino
           Camila Cabello: "My Oh My"
                    Production Designer: François Audouy
           Harry Styles: "Falling"
                    Production Designer: François Audouy
           Taylor Swift: "Cardigan"
                    Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

11. VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
          Earth to Ned: "Ned: The Musical"
                    Production Designer: Darcy Prevost
          Saturday Night Live: "Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne,"
                    Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R.," "Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters"
                    Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio
          The Masked Singer: "The Season Premiere – The Masks Return"
                    Production Designer: James Connelly
          The Voice: "Live Finale Ep. 18," "The Blind Auditions, Season Premiere Ep. 1," "The Battles Premiere Ep. 6"
                    Production Designers: Zeya Maurer, James Connelly, Anton Goss
          Wheel of Fortune: "Consumer Cellular Secret Santa," "Fabulous Food"
                    Production Designer: Renee Hoss-Johnson

12. VARIETY SPECIAL
           Black Is King
                    Production Designers: Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz, Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman
           Democratic National Convention 2020
                    Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers
           Super Bowl Half Time Show Starring Jennifer Lopez & Shakira
                    Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers
           The Oscars
                    Production Designer: Jason Sherwood
           Yearly Departed
                    Production Designer: Suzuki Ingerslev

As previously announced, multiple award-winning writer-director-producer Ryan Murphy, whose film and television shows have consistently reflected the highest quality of production design, will receive the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award. The ADG Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to outstanding individuals in each of the guild's four crafts and will be announced shortly.  

The producer of this year's ADG Awards (#ADGawards) is Production Designer Scott Moses, ADG. Online balloting will be held March 11April 7,2021 and winners will be announced at the digital awards ceremony on Saturday, April 10, 2021. ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producer's signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions. Inquiries regarding the ADG Awards may be directed to Debbie Patton, ADG Awards & Events Director, at 818.762.9995, Email: [email protected].

Sponsors include: Premier Level: Aztek Wallcovering, McLaren, SHOWPRO; Premier Trade: Shutterstock; Media sponsors: Variety and SHOOT Magazine/ SHOOTonline.

About the Art Directors Guild:
Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) represents 2,700 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; and Illustrators and Matte Artists. The ADG's ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, annual "Excellence in Production Design Awards" gala, bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, extensive technology and craft training programs and year-round Gallery 800 art exhibitions. For the Guild's online directory and website resources, go to www.adg.org. Connect with the Art Directors Guild on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

PRESS CONTACTS:
Cheri Warner · Erick Yamagata · Weissman/Markovitz Communications
818.760.8995 · [email protected]

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:
IngleDodd Media
310.207-4410 ·  [email protected]

SOURCE Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800)

