Art Directors Guild Announces Nominations for 26th Annual ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards

NOMINEES FOR FEATURE FILM:



1. PERIOD FEATURE FILM

The French Dispatch

Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

Licorice Pizza

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Nightmare Alley

Production Designer: Tamara Deverell

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Production Designer: Stefan Dechant

West Side Story

Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

2. FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Cruella

Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

Dune

Production Designer: Patrice Vermette

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Production Designer: François Audouy

The Green Knight

Production Designer: Jade Healy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Production Designer: Sue Chan

3. CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Candyman

Production Designer: Cara Brower

Don't Look Up

Production Designer: Clayton Hartley

In the Heights

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

The Lost Daughter

Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg

No Time to Die

Production Designer: Mark Tildesley

4. ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Encanto

Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové

Luca

Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares

Raya and the Last Dragon

Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis

Sing 2

Art Director: Olivier Adam



NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION :

5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Foundation: "The Emperor's Peace"

Production Designer: Rory Cheyne

The Great: "Dickhead," "Seven Days," "Wedding"

Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola

Loki: "Glorious Purpose"

Production Designer: Kasra Farahani

Lost In Space: "Three Little Birds"

Production Designer: Alec Hammond

The Witcher: "A Grain of Truth"

Production Designer: Andrew Laws



6. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Handmaid's Tale: "Chicago"

Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams

The Morning Show: "My Least Favorite Year," "It's Like the Flu," "A Private Person"

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

Squid Game: "Gganbu"

Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun

Succession: "The Disruption," "Too Much Birthday"

Production Designer: Stephen Carter

Yellowstone: "No Kindness for the Coward"

Production Designer: Cary White

7. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Halston

Production Designer: Mark Ricker

Mare of Easttown

Production Designer: Keith P. Cunningham

The Underground Railroad

Production Designer: Mark Friedberg

WandaVision:

Production Designer: Mark Worthington

The White Lotus

Production Designer: Laura Fox



8. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Hacks: "Primm"

Production Designer: Jon Carlos

Only Murders in the Building: "True Crime"

Production Designer: Curt Beech

Schmigadoon!: "Schmigadoon!"

Production Designer: Bo Welch

Ted Lasso: "Carol of the Bells," "Man City," "Beard After Hours"

Production Designer: Paul Cripps

What We Do in the Shadows: "The Prisoner," "The Cloak of Duplication," "The Siren"

Production Designer: Kate Bunch



9. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES ** TIE **

Bob Hearts Abishola: "Bowango"

Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen

Call Your Mother: "Pilot"

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

The Conners - Season 3: "A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake,"

"An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride"

Production Designer: John Shaffner

Dave: "Ad Man," "Enlightened Dave," "Dave"

Production Designer: Almitra Corey

Family Reunion: "Remember When M'Dear Changed History?"

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

Punky Brewster: "Put a Ring on It"

Production Designer: Kristan Andrews



10. COMMERCIALS ** TIE **

Anhauser-Busch Super Bowl LV: "Let's Grab a Beer"

Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

Apple: Introducing iPhone 13 Pro

Production Designer: Dylan Kahn

Apple: "Saving Simon" Shot on iPhone 13 Pro

Production Designer: Chelsea Oliver

Apple Music: "Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever"

Production Designer: François Audouy

Gucci: "Aria"

Production Designer: Jeremy Reed

Neom: "Made to Change"

Production Designer: François Audouy



11. MUSIC VIDEOS

Coldplay "Higher Power"

Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos

Coldplay X BTS: "My Universe"

Production Designer: François Audouy

Ed Sheeran: "Shivers"

Production Designer: François Audouy

P!nk: "All I Know So Far"

Production Designer: François Audouy

Taylor Swift: "All Too Well"

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

12. VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show: "If I'm Paying These Chili's Prices, You Cannot Taste My Steak!"

Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: "Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff"

Production Designer: John Janavs

RuPaul's Drag Race: "Condragulations," "Bossy Rossy Rubot," "Gettin' Lucky"

Production Designer: James McGowan

Saturday Night Live: "Host: Dan Levy + Music: Phoebe Bridgers," "Host: Maya Rudolph + Music:

Jack Harlow," "Host: Kim Kardashian West + Music: Halsey"

Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

Waffles + Mochi: "Tomato"

Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

13. VARIETY SPECIAL

American Express – Unstaged (with SZA)

Production Designer: Carlos Laszlo

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Production Designer: James Kronzer

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "Facts of Life – Kids Can Be Cruel (320) &

Diff'rent Strokes – Willis' Privacy (115)

Production Designer: Stephan Olson

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Supervising Art Director: Steve Morden

Yearly Departed

Production Designer: Frida Oliva