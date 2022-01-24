Art Directors Guild Announces Nominations for 26th Annual ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced nominations for the 26th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features. Winners will be honored at the ADG Awards ceremony, returning to a live-in person ceremony at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles Downtown Hotel on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer Michael Allen Glover, ADG.   

NOMINEES FOR FEATURE FILM:

1. PERIOD FEATURE FILM 
        The French Dispatch
                 Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

        Licorice Pizza
                 Production Designer: Florencia Martin 

           Nightmare Alley
                 Production Designer: Tamara Deverell 

           The Tragedy of Macbeth
                    Production Designer: Stefan Dechant

           West Side Story
                 Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen 

2. FANTASY FEATURE FILM  
         Cruella
                 Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

         Dune
                 Production Designer: Patrice Vermette

         Ghostbusters: Afterlife
                 Production Designer: François Audouy 

          The Green Knight
                 Production Designer: Jade Healy 

           Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
                 Production Designer: Sue Chan

  3. CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM 
         Candyman
                 Production Designer: Cara Brower

         Don't Look Up
                 Production Designer: Clayton Hartley

         In the Heights
                 Production Designer: Nelson Coates 

         The Lost Daughter

                    Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg

         No Time to Die
                 Production Designer: Mark Tildesley

4. ANIMATED FEATURE FILM 
         Encanto
                 Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové

         Luca
                 Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva

         The Mitchells vs. the Machines
                 Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares 

          Raya and the Last Dragon
                 Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis

          Sing 2
                 Art Director: Olivier Adam


NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION :

 

5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
          Foundation: "The Emperor's Peace"              
                Production Designer: Rory Cheyne

         The Great: "Dickhead," "Seven Days," "Wedding"
                 Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola

          Loki: "Glorious Purpose"              
                  Production Designer: Kasra Farahani 

          Lost In Space: "Three Little Birds" 
                 Production Designer: Alec Hammond 

          The Witcher: "A Grain of Truth" 
                 Production Designer: Andrew Laws
 

6. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
         The Handmaid's Tale: "Chicago"
                 Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams

         The Morning Show: "My Least Favorite Year," "It's Like the Flu," "A Private Person"
                 Production Designer: Nelson Coates

          Squid Game: "Gganbu"              
                 Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun 

          Succession: "The Disruption," "Too Much Birthday" 
                 Production Designer: Stephen Carter 

          Yellowstone: "No Kindness for the Coward" 
                 Production Designer: Cary White

 

7. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

          Halston
                 Production Designer: Mark Ricker

          Mare of Easttown
                 Production Designer: Keith P. Cunningham

         The Underground Railroad 
                    Production Designer: Mark Friedberg 

          WandaVision: 
                 Production Designer: Mark Worthington 

          The White Lotus
                 Production Designer: Laura Fox


8. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
           Hacks: "Primm"
                 Production Designer: Jon Carlos

           Only Murders in the Building: "True Crime"
                 Production Designer: Curt Beech

          Schmigadoon!: "Schmigadoon!"               
                Production Designer: Bo Welch 

           Ted Lasso: "Carol of the Bells," "Man City," "Beard After Hours" 
                 Production Designer: Paul Cripps 

           What We Do in the Shadows: "The Prisoner," "The Cloak of Duplication," "The Siren" 
                 Production Designer: Kate Bunch


9. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES ** TIE ** 
          Bob Hearts Abishola: "Bowango"
                 Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen

          Call Your Mother: "Pilot"               
                Production Designer: Glenda Rovello 

          The Conners - Season 3: "A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake,"
                    "An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride" 
                 Production Designer: John Shaffner 

          Dave: "Ad Man," "Enlightened Dave," "Dave" 
                 Production Designer: Almitra Corey

          Family Reunion: "Remember When M'Dear Changed History?"
                    Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter  

          Punky Brewster: "Put a Ring on It"
                    Production Designer: Kristan Andrews     

          
10. COMMERCIALS    ** TIE ** 
         Anhauser-Busch Super Bowl LV: "Let's Grab a Beer"
                 Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

          Apple: Introducing iPhone 13 Pro
                  Production Designer: Dylan Kahn 

         Apple: "Saving Simon" Shot on iPhone 13 Pro
                  Production Designer: Chelsea Oliver 

          Apple Music: "Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever"
                 Production Designer: François Audouy 

          Gucci: "Aria" 
                 Production Designer: Jeremy Reed 

          Neom: "Made to Change" 
                 Production Designer: François Audouy

            
11. MUSIC VIDEOS 
         Coldplay "Higher Power"
                 Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos

          Coldplay X BTS: "My Universe"
                 Production Designer: François Audouy

          Ed Sheeran: "Shivers"
                 Production Designer: François Audouy

          P!nk: "All I Know So Far" 
                 Production Designer: François Audouy 

          Taylor Swift: "All Too Well" 
                 Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

          

12. VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
          A Black Lady Sketch Show: "If I'm Paying These Chili's Prices, You Cannot Taste My Steak!"
                 Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

         Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: "Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff"
                 Production Designer: John Janavs

         RuPaul's Drag Race: "Condragulations," "Bossy Rossy Rubot," "Gettin' Lucky"             
                 Production Designer: James McGowan 

         Saturday Night Live: "Host: Dan Levy + Music: Phoebe Bridgers," "Host: Maya Rudolph + Music:
                    Jack Harlow," "Host: Kim Kardashian West + Music: Halsey" 
                 Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio 

         Waffles + Mochi: "Tomato" 
                 Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

 

13. VARIETY SPECIAL

           American Express – Unstaged (with SZA)
                    Production Designer: Carlos Laszlo

           Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
                 Production Designer: James Kronzer

           Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "Facts of Life – Kids Can Be Cruel (320) &
                    Diff'rent Strokes – Willis' Privacy (115)                 
                    Production Designer: Stephan Olson 

            Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
                 Supervising Art Director: Steve Morden 

            Yearly Departed
                 Production Designer: Frida Oliva

As previously announced, director Denis Villeneuve (Dune) will receive the William Cameron Menzies Award. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) will receive the Cinematic Imagery Award. The ADG Awards honor excellence in Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films. Producer of the 2022 ADG Awards is Art Director Michael Allen Glover, ADG (The Alienist, Solos and Station Eleven). Joining the team as stage designer is Emmy-winning Production Designer Brian J. Stonestreet, ADG (Golden Globes, Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards).

ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions. Further inquiries regarding the ADG Awards may be directed to ADG Awards & Events Director Debbie Patton at (818) 762-9995 or email [email protected]. Because of the pandemic, guests will be required to show proof of full vaccination and comply with all current CDC recommendations.

The ADG awards are proud to be sponsored by Titanium Level: Astek Wallcovering, Cush Light; Media Sponsors: Variety, Below the Line, SHOOTonline. 

About the Art Directors Guild:

Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) represents 3,000 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; and Illustrators and Matte Artists. The ADG's ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, annual "Excellence in Production Design Awards" gala, bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, extensive technology and craft training programs and year-round Gallery 800 art exhibitions. For the Guild's online directory and website resources, go to www.adg.org. Connect with the Art Directors Guild on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

