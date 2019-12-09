Art for Adults: House of Glue The newly launched online platform is shaking up the art world online

Inspired by street and contemporary art, as well as pop culture, HOG launched with 32 pieces that range in price from $98 to $298. The brand worked with creatives from around the world—including Hektad, Mathilde Crétier, and Monika Gajewska—to produce eye-catching art. All art is printed on gallery-quality paper or canvas and is part of a limited-edition 200-piece series, making every purchase exclusive. Everything comes professionally mounted or framed, so it's good to go right out of the box.

With art available in a variety of sizes, everything ships free within the U.S. Even that extra-large piece for above your couch. Because this is art on a budget. Not budget art. The brand is building buzz on social media, with influencers like Emily Carlo (@whatsemilydoing), Brian Sacawa (@hespokestyle), and Hayley Findlay (@hayley.findlay) showing love. House of Glue knows that their customers already stand out—and they think their walls should too.

About the Founders

Have you ever wondered what makes "good" art expensive AF? How the hell a frame is that pricey? Why is all mass art mundane?

Former fashion editor Sara Mitzner and serial entrepreneur Moshe Laniado found themselves asking these same questions. Not finding the answers they wanted online or in stores, they came up with their own solution: House of Glue.

Before this duo dove headfirst into the art world, Laniado founded Swimsuits For All, the ultimate online swimwear destination for curvy women. With pieces worn by supermodel Ashley Graham and featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, the company was recently acquired by FULLBEAUTY Brands. Mitzner, a former editor at O, The Oprah Magazine, is now an award-winning PR strategist and Effie finalist. She also landed a spot on PRWeek's 40 under 40 list. Together, HOG's founders are on a mission to make America's walls pop.

