MIAMI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us for the Family Resource Center (FRC) 7th Annual Art From The Heart on April 20, 2024 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Miami Design District Paradise Plaza (151 NE 41st Street #3547, Miami, FL 33137). This enchanting evening will be filled with artistic brilliance as Miami's world-renowned artists and talented emerging artists come together in support of our at-risk youth. On April 20th, attendees will have the incredible opportunity to view and purchase these masterpieces, with 100% of the proceeds directly contributing to building a better tomorrow for the resilient children under the care of the Family Resource Center. Your $80 ticket not only guarantees an evening of artful inspiration but ensures a meaningful impact on the lives of our kids.

April marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the 7th Annual Art From The Heart serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of community support. "FRC stands out as an agency that genuinely cares. Through heartfelt fundraisers and dedicated awareness efforts, their unwavering commitment always places the well-being of their children first," said Foster Mom. Art from the Heart promises to bring joy to all who attend as you enjoy cocktails, music, and delectable hors d'oeuvres from Miami's premier chefs, this night promises to be an unforgettable union of compassion and creativity. Join us in making a difference, with all proceeds directly benefiting the overlooked children in Family Resource Center's care, providing essential resources and support for the families and kids they serve.

This evening will transcends art creating a night of hope, healing, and the shared commitment to building a better tomorrow for Miami's children. For ticket information and event details, please visit https://one.bidpal.net/artfromtheheart2024/welcome .

The Family Resource Center is a beacon of hope for children healing from abuse, neglect, and abandonment. Through events like Art From The Heart, FRC seeks to raise awareness and generate funds to provide crucial resources for the often-overlooked children in the Miami community. For more information, visit http://frcflorida.org.

