Art Gallery 21 in Wilton Manors to Host "The Book Project: Speaking Volumes" Exhibition and Workshops

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Later this month Art Gallery 21 and the City of Wilton Manors will welcome a new exhibit, "Speaking Volumes", curated by 6 Hands Collaborative. The third exhibit in the 6 Hands Collaborative Project Series, the exhibit will showcase artwork made with, about, or inspired by books. It will kick off with a grand opening on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Art Gallery 21 (600 NE 21st Ct., Wilton Manors, Florida).

"Books are brought to life by ideas, words, and machines, and continue to survive and take on new life in an increasingly digital world," 6 Hands Collaborative says in their description of the exhibit. "In 'Speaking Volumes' you will see how artists can breathe new life into works of literature by transforming them into works of art."

The exhibit, which will run from January 18, 2020 through February 8, 2020, will feature curated book art as well as a variety of community workshops. On Saturday, January 25, 2020, Debora Gregg will host a workshop on making miniature leather book necklaces. The following Friday, January 31, 2020, Andrea Huffman will show participants how to create fold out travel journals from old map books. Finally, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, Janet Gold will host "Life is Wiggly": a bookmaking project that will allow participants to create a work of art that reflects their life journeys.

To RSVP for the grand opening on January 18, 2020 send an email to artgallery21wcwm@gmail.com. Due to the intimate nature of the workshops seating will be limited. Interested parties are encouraged to register by visiting: http://bit.ly/WMSpeakingVolumes19. The materials for each workshop are included with a fee of $35.00 per participant.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

