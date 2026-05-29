Art Garfunkel Makes Surprise Return to Madison Square Garden with Charlie Puth in Special Performance of "The Boxer"

Garfunkel, the Legendary Voice of Generations Joins Multi-Platinum Superstar Puth for Unforgettable Evening

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, the renaissance of Art Garfunkel continued as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, eight-time Grammy Award winner, multi-platinum and diamond icon joined fellow multi-platinum performer, songwriter, and producer Charlie Puth.

Garfunkel, often called "the voice of generations," joined Puth on stage for a stirring duet performance of the Simon & Garfunkel classic, "The Boxer." The invitation came directly from Puth, and Garfunkel agreed to participate with the understanding that the appearance would remain a complete surprise.

Art Garfunkel Makes Surprise Return to Madison Square Garden with Charlie Puth

The crowd at Madison Square Garden exploded with enthusiasm as Garfunkel and Puth began creating one of the evening's most memorable moments. "It was both exciting and refreshing to hear Garfunkel's timeless vocal sound blended with Puth's remarkable talent and artistry. For many in attendance, it was among the finest performances of "The Boxer" ever presented," said Culture Newswire.

The appearance comes as Garfunkel prepares for his upcoming international tour, What A Wonderful World Tour, which launches this summer. For more information visit: www.GarfunkelInternational.com.

The tour marks another milestone in the continuing resurgence of one of music's most beloved, treasured and exciting voices. Garfunkel's genius talent is the voice which made the poetry of Simon & Garfunkel timeless music.

Art Garfunkel, Kathryn Garfunkel, and Garfunkel International are represented exclusively by Carrberry Companies in association with v2 Entertainment. Mr. Garfunkel's concert agency is UTA.

MANAGEMENT

Art Garfunkel is exclusively represented by Carrberry Companies.

Stephen Roseberry, Chair & CEO | Jon Carrasco, President & Creative Director | Nic Mendoza, COO

3500 West Olive Ave, 3rd Floor, Burbank, CA 91505 | (310) 557-2700

BOOKING

Joe Wohlfeld & Mike Hayes — United Talent Agency (UTA)

Neil Warnock MBE — Global Head of Touring, UTA (International/UK)

For more information, visit GarfunkelInternational.com

SOURCE v2 Entertainment Group