Art Hearts Fashion Lights Up Los Angeles Fashion Week with Series of Runway Shows and Events

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All eyes were on the runway last week as designers showcased transformative collections for Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion. The week proved to be a moment for emerging creators and renowned designers alike, as guests saw inspired designs and head-turning wearable art. The shows were a hotspot for celebrities and influencers who came out eager to get a first look at the season's latest trends.

EyeBuyDirect, partnered with Los Angeles Fashion Week as a Presenting Sponsor, providing designers with the hottest styles for models walking the runway. VIP guests found stylish, quality frames from EyeBuyDirect in their event gift bags and shared their favorite styles on social using the hashtag #RunwayMyWay.

Designers included: HOUSE OF SKYE by Skye Yayoi Drynan, Jonathan Marc Stein, Gh Luxury Lingerie, House of Castell by Merlin Castell, Glaudi, Eni Buiron FEMME, Alexis Monsanto, Watt X W.G., Willfredo Gerardo, Anna Gupta, ARGYLE GRANT, Chicago Playground, Chavez Inc, Custo Barcelona, Adam Saaks Religion, Kentaro Kameyama, Mister Triple X, NATALIA FEDNER, StormyWeather Designs, Giannina Azar, Kenneth Barlis, ASTA RAZMA, Diana Couture X UBS Gold.

The beauty trends on the catwalk were made possible by Title Beauty Sponsor Runway Rogue, Official Makeup Tool Sponsor Japonesque, and Official Hair Care Sponsor I.C.O.N.

Additional sponsors include: Classic Cat, Rockstar Energy Drink, hair extensions provided by Pretty Party, Shibue Couture, The Makeup Light, Eat Me Guilt Free, April Love Pro Makeup Academy, Hint Water, Florapy Beauty, Simply High, Warwick LA, Executive Styles and AHF media partners: California Apparel News, Angeleno Magazine, Fashion TV, Fashion Week Online, 24Fashion TV, FNL Networks, and Famous and Savage Magazine. The event featured a fine art gallery curated by Six Summit Gallery.

Special thanks to Official Hotel Sponsor Hilton Checkers Los Angeles, the premier location for pre-event drinks and dinner.

