Art In Motion At Nashville Race Weekend: Vuse Design Challenge Winner Sees Paint Scheme Comes To Life On The No. 5 And No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Racecars

LaPilusa met with the Arrow McLaren SP race team, including its drivers Pato O'Ward (No. 5) and Felix Rosenqvist (No. 7), to check out the cars up close before race day. He is a long-time fan of McLaren and Arrow McLaren SP and drew inspiration from dazzle camouflage in imagining his winning design.

"Up until now, I had only seen my design in digital renderings, photos and video," LaPilusa said. "This is the first time I have seen it on the car—in person—and I am absolutely awestruck at how cool this looks. It turned out better than I could have imagined, and I am truly honored to have a design—inspired by my Vuse Design Challenge submission—on both Arrow McLaren SP cars," LaPilusa added.

This is the first time a fan's design will adorn the Arrow McLaren cars during an INDYCAR race. After LaPilusa was named the winner, the Arrow McLaren SP design team began updating the paint schemes to meet INDYCAR and team specifications. The design is featured in the signature papaya and cobalt blue colors on the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP car and in papaya and black on the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP car.

About Vuse and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company:

The Vuse brand combines tobacco expertise with innovative technology to provide adult tobacco consumers with alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Vuse products are marketed in the United States by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company (RJRVC), an operating company of Reynolds American Inc., a member of the British American Tobacco Group. RJRVC remains committed to responsibly marketing Vuse products. To learn more about R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, visit www.rjrvapor.com. To learn more about Vuse products, visit vuse.com.

About Arrow McLaren SP

Arrow McLaren SP represents three determined entities – Arrow Electronics, McLaren Racing and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports – who joined forces at the end of 2019 in a strategic partnership with a clear aim: to compete for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship and the Indianapolis 500.

Arrow McLaren SP fields two cars in the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES: The No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Pato O'Ward; and the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Felix Rosenqvist. The team also fielded Juan Pablo Montoya in the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube at @ArrowMcLarenSP and online at www.arrowmclarensp.com.

