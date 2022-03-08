Art Institute of Atlanta Announces Annual Fashion Show “Off-chic Trafikk”

"This highly anticipated networking event and runway show provides our senior students a unique opportunity for hands-on learning," said Dr. Priya Pandey, Program Chair, Design and Fashion, Ai Atlanta. "It's a pleasure to welcome back Alumni and students to our campus and see their creative energy and collaboration amongst peers. As an educator, students inspire me. This event celebrates the ingenuity and talent of our students here at Ai Atlanta."

Ai Atlanta's Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design students and alumni who will be proudly presenting their new Off-Chic Trafikk Collection on the runway, include: Izayah Grace (graduated 3/27/2021), Shakara Clinkscale (graduated 3/27/2021), Nabila Bergwijn (graduated 10/26/2020), Abimbola Olamijulo (graduated 9/25/2021), and Cecily Richardson (current Ai Atlanta student).

"We are truly thankful for our dedicated Alumni in helping us with this year's fashion show. Giving back makes life more beautiful," said Dr. Braylon Gorman, Ai Atlanta Fashion Faculty.

"To me, fashion is a way of expressing how you feel every day," said Karron English, Ai Atlanta Fashion Faculty. "And Ai Atlanta is excited about this year's fashion show and networking event after an absent year without a runway show."

At the event, food will be available for purchase by Nana's House, an Ai Atlanta favorite run by 2015 Alumni and husband and wife, Andre and Shonda Vierra. Nana's House is known for their comfort dishes made fresh right in front of students on campus.

The runway show will be available to the public via livestream at Ai Atlanta's Instagram page @AiAtlanta and The Art Institutes' YouTube .

To learn more about The Art Institute of Atlanta, visit www.artinstitutes.com/atlanta.

