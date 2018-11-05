Art Institutes Culinary Students to Assist in Preparation of Thanksgiving Day Dinner at NYC's Prestigious James Beard House

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Six culinary students from The Art Institutes system of schools have earned the opportunity to help prepare dinner at New York City's famed James Beard House. They will join four of their chef instructors to prepare the James Beard Holiday Table, a six-course meal offered on Thanksgiving Day.

Students from across The Art Institutes system of schools were invited to apply to the James Beard Student Experience, a competition that awards six students with an all-expense paid trip to New York City, Nov. 19 – 23. In addition to the honor of cooking at the James Beard House, students will participate in a culinary tour of the city and shadow a chef at a New York City restaurant.

"We are honored to prepare Thanksgiving dinner for attendees at the prestigious James Beard House," said Chef David Hendricksen, CCE, CCC, director of culinary programs at The Art Institutes. "The partnership between The Art Institutes and the James Beard House provides a unique opportunity for students to work inside the kitchens of the James Beard House and we are excited for the opportunities it will bring them in their future careers."

The participants in the James Beard Student Experience are:

Larry Colbert

Associate of Arts in Culinary Arts

The Art Institute of Atlanta

Rebekah Suarez

Bachelor of Science in Culinary Management

The Art Institute of California – San Diego, a campus of Argosy University

Gregory Stanfield

Associate of Applied Science in Restaurant & Catering Management

The Art Institute of Charlotte, a branch of Miami International University of Art & Design

Gary Loughmiller

Associate of Applied Science in Culinary Arts

The Art Institute of Austin, a branch of The Art Institute of Houston

Mari Tuttle

Associate of Science in Culinary Arts

The Art Institute of California – Hollywood, a campus of Argosy University

Lena Le

Associate of Applied Science in Culinary Arts

The Art Institute of Houston

"Not many culinary professionals can say that they've cooked at the James Beard House…ever," said Tuttle. "It's like getting to play a solo at Carnegie Hall."

To earn their spot in the James Beard House kitchens on Thanksgiving Day, the students had to create a sample late fall or Thanksgiving menu that featured hors d' oeuvres and a five course menu. They also had to submit an original recipe for one of their menu items.

For more information or to register to attend the event, visit https://www.jamesbeard.org/events/thanksgiving-holiday-table-4. For more information about The Art Institutes, visit www.artinstitutes.edu.

About The Art Institutes

The Art Institutes is a system of non-profit schools through the United States. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all online programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Some institutions in The Art Institutes system are campuses of Argosy University. Administrative office: The Art Institutes, 1400 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222 © 2018. The Art Institutes. All rights reserved. Our email address is materialsreview@aii.edu.

See aiprograms.info for program duration, tuition, fees and other costs, median debt, salary data, alumni success, and other important info.

About James Beard Foundation

For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has championed chefs and other culinary professionals while highlighting the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. Through the James Beard Awards, unique dining experiences at the James Beard House and around the country, scholarships, hands-on learning, and a variety of industry programs that educate and empower leaders in our community, the Foundation has built a platform for chefs and asserted the power of gastronomy to drive behavior, culture, and policy change around food. To that end the Foundation has also created signature impact-oriented initiatives that include our Women's Leadership Programs aimed at addressing the gender imbalance in the culinary industry; advocacy training through our Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change; and the James Beard Foundation Leadership Awards that shine a spotlight on successful change makers. The organization is committed to giving chefs and their colleagues a voice and the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious for everyone. For more information, visit jamesbeard.org; subscribe to the digital newsletter Beard Bites; and follow @beardfoundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

