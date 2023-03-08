.ART Launches Matching ENS and DNS Domains for the Web3 World

New Feature Creates Future-proof and Collision-Proof Domains for the Expanding Digital Ecosystem

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- .ART, the leading domain extension for the creative community, has announced a groundbreaking innovation that bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3: matching ENS and DNS domains.

ENS (Ethereum Name Service) domains are secure domain names for the decentralized world. They provide a way for users to map human readable names to wallet addresses, smart contracts, NFTs, IPFS content or any other asset on the Ethereum and dozens of other networks.

ENS .ART names that match registered DNS .ART domains, as well as ENS .ART names containing emojis can now be registered at Protocol.art

DNS (Domain Name System) domains are the traditional domain names that power the internet. They enable users to access websites and send emails using familiar names like example.art.

With .ART's matching ENS and DNS domains, users can enjoy the best of both worlds: a single name that works across both Web2 and Web3 platforms.

For example, if you own yourname.art as a DNS domain, you can also register yourname.art as an ENS domain pointing to any digital asset on the Ethereum blockchain (just like a .ETH domain). The same name can also be used as a web address in any web browser pointing to a website, and also as an email address (something a .ETH domain cannot do). This makes .ART domains truly future-proof and versatile.

.ART is also collision-proof: only the owner of a DNS .ART domain can register the matching ENS .ART domain. Similarly, if an ENS .ART domain is registered for an available DNS .ART domain, only the person who owns the ENS .ART domain can use the DNS .ART domain. This ensures that there can be no confusion or conflict between different owners of similar names.

.ART is the first domain registry to offer this innovative matching domain capability across both ENS and DNS, making .ART domains more powerful and useful than any other blockchain capable domains.

Ulvi Kasimov, Founder of .ART Domains, said: "We are thrilled to launch this new feature that connects Web2 and Web3 with our unique .ART extension. We believe that this will open up new possibilities for artists, collectors, curators, galleries, museums and anyone who wants to express themselves creatively online or on Web3. Our vision is to make .ART domains not only a digital identity but also a digital asset that can be used in various ways on different platforms."

Right now anyone with a .ART domain can register their matching ENS name at www.Protocol.art. You can also register ENS .ART names that have emojis in them and are not available for DNS domains. Soon you'll be able to register any ENS .ART name for any unregistered DNS .ART domain.

If you are interested in Web3 and blockchain technology, don't miss this opportunity to get your own matching ENS and DNS .ART domains at www.Protocol.art today.

About .ART

.ART is the internet domain for the world's art and creative community. Launched under an exclusive agreement between UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN in 2016, .ART is one of the fastest-growing top-level domains for creatives, with more than 250,000 domains registered to date. In 2019, .ART launched " Digital Twin " to securely archive art and cultural object metadata. As part of the company's ongoing philanthropic activities, a portion of .ART's revenue goes to support the charitable Art Therapy Initiative. .ART's global team across London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C. shares the mission to bring technology and art together, creating a digital infrastructure for the international creative community. For more information, visit www.art.art .

Press Contact:

Jeff Sass, CMO

[email protected]

970-367-7277

SOURCE .ART Domains