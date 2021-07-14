Art. Lebedev Studio: Traffic signals of the future designed

Traffic lights reimagined, brought to life, and ready to be installed in cities.

MOSCOW, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last hundred years, traffic has been regulated by three colored circles — red, amber, and green. This now iconic look was shaped by the spherical incandescent lamps which were initially used as traffic lights.

As these technical restrictions no longer exist, traffic lights are free to be reimagined, so Art. Lebedev Studio partnered with the UOMP Industrial Design Centre to work on an entirely new approach to traffic lights.

With the existing style of lights, those with color vision disorders are able to identify a signal by its location. The new design preserves this hint by incorporating pictograms where people would expect them to be.

Previously, in order to distribute the flow of traffic moving in different directions at difficult intersections, cities had to pay extra to have additional sections installed — in the usual three-circle format. And this was the only way to solve the problem. However, the new traffic lights fit all the required signals neatly onto one screen.

If the situation on a road changes suddenly, the traffic light changes to give you a warning signal.

The camera is built into the traffic light's visor, so you can analyse the situation on the road and keep an eye on the flow of vehicles around you.

Where necessary, a 5G module, Wi-Fi adapter, and sensors to measure temperature, air quality, humidity and noise levels can be installed on the back of the traffic light. This means that a city can be truly 'smart' (from the point of view of aesthetics and size), without having to succumb to a number of different devices installed on separate poles.

These traffic lights models will be appearing in cities in the nearest future.

Photos and videos: https://www.artlebedev.com/svetoforus/4/

