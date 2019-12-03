Art Miami Announces Veritas Farms™ as the Official Health and Wellness Sponsor of the 30th Anniversary Edition

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Art Miami, America's preeminent international contemporary and modern art fair, is pleased to announce Veritas Farms™ as the official Health and Wellness Sponsor of the 30th-anniversary edition. This year's fair will kick-off Miami Art Week with an invitation-only VIP Preview on Tuesday, December 3rd, prior to opening to the public on December 4th and continuing through December 8th.

Art Miami will feature over 170 leading international galleries from nearly 22 countries representing 69 cities, showcasing renowned modern masters and blue-chip contemporary works, as well as the most sought-after living artists from around the world. As the Health and Wellness sponsor, Veritas Farms will offer a selection of food and drinks infused with full spectrum CBD oil at the Veritas Farms Plaza Café located between the Art Miami and Context pavilions.

The Veritas Farms Plaza Café will showcase an on-site display of the premium full spectrum CBD tinctures, lotions, gummies, salves, pet products and beauty products. The collection is made using full spectrum hemp oil that is grown, extracted and manufactured right on the company's 140-acre farm in Colorado. Veritas Farms representatives will be on-hand to educate guests about the beneficial effects of incorporating full-spectrum hemp oil into a daily routine. A specially curated exhibition of murals created and installed by Mr. Brainwash will also be on exhibition in the Veritas Farms Plaza Café.

"As the largest art show during Miami Art Week, Art Miami is the perfect event to introduce our CBD brand to the international audience of art collectors and enthusiasts who attend the event each year," said Derek Thomas, Veritas Farms' Vice President of Business Development. "Participating in this event will give those in attendance an opportunity to experience firsthand the many facets of our brand."

In its 30th year, Art Miami is globally recognized as a primary destination for the acquisition of the most important investment quality works from the 20th and 21st centuries. It is the "can't miss" event for all serious collectors, curators, art world luminaries, museum directors and interior designers providing an intimate look at the art currently at the forefront of the international contemporary art movement. Art Miami and sister fair CONTEXT Art Miami are conveniently located at the waterfront location of One Herald Plaza, nestled between the Venetian Causeway and MacArthur Causeway and just east of Biscayne Blvd, where they offer an unprecedented level of convenience and a renewed connectivity to the activities and collectors on Miami Beach, with accessible parking and a complimentary shuttle service between the fairs, JW Marriott Marquis Miami, Hotel Beaux Arts and Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM.)

"I'm pleased that Art Miami has an opportunity to showcase a collaborative partnership intersecting the worlds of art and wellness through CBD," said Pamela J. Cohen, Vice President of Marketing and Sponsorships for Art Miami. "Miami Art Week is a wonderful opportunity to unite people of varying interests and cultures, and we're excited to introduce Veritas Farms to our collectors and art enthusiasts."

To learn more about Veritas Farms before the event visit https://www.theveritasfarms.com/

HOURS AND LOCATION

Fair Hours:

Opening Night Platinum VIP Preview | Tuesday, Dec 3 : 4:30PM - 6:00PM



: Opening Night VIP Preview | Tuesday, Dec 3 : 6:00PM – 10PM



: – General Admission | Wednesday, Dec. 4 – Sat., Dec. 7 , 11AM –8PM; Sunday, Dec. 8 ; 11AM – 6PM



Location: The Art Miami Pavilion, One Herald Plaza @ NE 14th Street, Downtown Miami. On Biscayne Bay between the Venetian & MacArthur Causeways--

About Art Miami:

Art Miami, owned by Informa Markets is the leading international contemporary and modern art fair that takes place each December during Miami Art Week. It is one of the most important annual contemporary and modern art fairs in the United States, attracting motivated collectors, curators, museum professionals and art enthusiasts from around the globe. Now in its 30th year, Art Miami remains committed to showcasing the most important artworks of the 20th and 21st centuries in collaboration with a selection of the world's most respected galleries. Art Miami maintains a preeminent position in America's contemporary art fair market. With a rich history, it is the original and longest-running contemporary art fair in Miami and continues to receive praise for the variety of unparalleled art that it offers. It is the "can't miss" event for all serious collectors, curators, museum directors and interior designers providing an intimate look at some of the most important work at the forefront of the international contemporary art movement. http://www.artmiami.com/

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full-spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full-spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

