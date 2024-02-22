Art Miller Joins ExchangeRight's Growing Strategic Relations Team

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers and asset managers of investment real estate, has announced the appointment of Art Miller to its Strategic Relations team as senior vice president of the Northeast region to help meet growing demand from RIAs, broker-dealers, family offices, and their clients for ExchangeRight's historically resilient REIT and DST portfolios. Miller will serve advisors, representatives, and their clients in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.
Geoff Flahardy, ExchangeRight's president of Strategic Relations, shared that adding Miller and other new members to ExchangeRight's growing team enables the company to provide enhanced support and concierge service to its industry partners.
"We are scaling our team again to help more representatives and advisors meet their clients' needs through our historically stable income-producing offerings," said Flahardy. "Among an abundance of skilled applicants, Art shined because of his experience in alternative investments and wealth management, and we are excited for his expertise to serve existing and new industry partners in the Northeast."
Miller joins ExchangeRight with more than 20 years of experience in real estate, focusing on asset management and financial planning. He is a member of the Long Island FPA and holds Series 7, 65, 6, and 63 licenses with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
"ExchangeRight's unparalleled performance and sincere commitment to protecting investors make it a special company to represent," said Miller. "From the care they exhibit in their analysis of new acquisitions and portfolio construction to the strategic thinking they put into the flexible exit options they design for investors, ExchangeRight focuses on serving investors in all aspects of their business. I look forward to joining this team whose platforms have so consistently protected investors' wealth and income."
About ExchangeRight
ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.8 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 24 million square feet throughout 47 states. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits, all of which have historically met or exceeded investor projections since ExchangeRight's inception. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.
