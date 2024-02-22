Art Miller Joins ExchangeRight's Growing Strategic Relations Team

"ExchangeRight focuses on serving investors in all aspects of their business." - Art Miller, SVP at ExchangeRight Post this

Geoff Flahardy, ExchangeRight's president of Strategic Relations, shared that adding Miller and other new members to ExchangeRight's growing team enables the company to provide enhanced support and concierge service to its industry partners.

"We are scaling our team again to help more representatives and advisors meet their clients' needs through our historically stable income-producing offerings," said Flahardy. "Among an abundance of skilled applicants, Art shined because of his experience in alternative investments and wealth management, and we are excited for his expertise to serve existing and new industry partners in the Northeast."

Miller joins ExchangeRight with more than 20 years of experience in real estate, focusing on asset management and financial planning. He is a member of the Long Island FPA and holds Series 7, 65, 6, and 63 licenses with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

"ExchangeRight's unparalleled performance and sincere commitment to protecting investors make it a special company to represent," said Miller. "From the care they exhibit in their analysis of new acquisitions and portfolio construction to the strategic thinking they put into the flexible exit options they design for investors, ExchangeRight focuses on serving investors in all aspects of their business. I look forward to joining this team whose platforms have so consistently protected investors' wealth and income."

