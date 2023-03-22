ART OF THE BRICK IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE TO MAKE WORLD PREMIERE IN ATLANTA IN APRIL

All-New Show Features 70+ LEGO® Sculptures in 360º Environment

ATLANTA, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Atlanta! Again. Exhibition Hub, a pioneer in traveling, immersive entertainment, in partnership with Fever, the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, have announced today that Art of The Brick Immersive Experience will make its world premiere at the all-new, 50,000 square foot Exhibition Hub Art Center in Doraville in mid-April.

The soon-to-be blockbuster experience, which will be constructed of more than 1-million LEGO bricks, will feature more than 70 works of art by renowned contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya in an all-encompassing immersive environment and showcased through 3D video mapping and enhanced by a soaring musical score.

Among the exciting elements to be enjoyed during the world premiere: The unveiling of a giant version of "Yellow"—Sawaya's most famous sculpture and "Perniciem" (which is Latin for ruin, disaster and death) that highlights endangered species in their natural environments.

Exhibition Hub is the company behind the wildly popular Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience and the new, international smash hit Bubble World. Exhibition Hub has been working with Mr. Sawaya and his team for the past three years to bring the all-new Art of The Brick Immersive Experience to Life.

"Nathan is the world's foremost LEGO artist," said Mario Iacampo, CEO and creative director of Exhibition Hub. "It is our honor to now help take Nathan's work to an even higher level with a totally immersive canvas worthy of his genius."

Tickets for Art of The Brick Immersive Experience officially go on sale on Tuesday, March 28th at 11:00 a.m. ET, but those who sign up for the waitlist now will unlock early access to purchase tickets. Click HERE to join the waitlist.

"We're finally coming to Atlanta!" said Mr. Sawaya. "We've wanted to bring our tour here for years and now is the perfect time with a brand new collection of LEGO-inspired art installation, sculptures and multimedia color creations. I'm so happy Atlanta will get the first look at my new, complex works that have been meticulously designed to trigger childhood memories of play and creativity while also evoking something more cerebral."

Mr. Sawaya will be in Atlanta to greet guests at the show on April 18th and 19th and will be available to members of the media for interviews.

About the Venue

The Exhibition Hub Art Center is located at 5660 Buford Highway NE, Doraville, GA 30340. Intended to be a hub for art and cultural celebration, the all-new, 50,000 square foot space is situated less than 20 minutes from downtown Atlanta and will attract visitors from around the Southeast and across the nation. Guests are encouraged to "Make a Day of Doraville" and visit the many internationally renowned restaurants and shops in the area.

