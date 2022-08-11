Art "Pilin" Alvarez to Join ABF Basketball Program in Advisory Role

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABF Academy, a K-12 private institution, has experienced proven success with their Sports Academy model, thus far. The programs at ABF Academy have provided student-athletes with diverse and purposeful learning environments to master both their academic and athletic talents, which has translated into success on the field, on the court, and in the classroom. More recently, ABF Academy announced its plans for expansion to the Doral and Hialeah areas. Today, Manny Riera, Owner and Chief Academic Officer of ABF Academy, announced that Art "Pilin" Alvarez will serve as an advisor within the ABF Basketball program.

ABF Academy brings Art "Pilin" Alvarez on in advisory role. Art "Pilin" Alvarez joins ABF with over 21 years of experience in the basketball industry highlighted by state championships, national awards, and over 300 student-athletes playing across the collegiate and professional levels.

Art Alvarez, affectionately known by his nickname "Pilin," has been a staple in the basketball community for over 21 years. Coach Pilin's legacy is highlighted by his history of success in the South Florida area, where he led Miami Christian to State Championships in 2000, 2002, 2015, 2016, and 2017, received Coach of the Year honors in Miami-Dade County in 2002, and achieved an FHSAA record 40 wins and 2 losses during the 2002-2003 campaign. On a national scale, Alvarez has accumulated an illustrious career wherein he has received multiple nationally recognized awards, coached two NBA players in J.J. Barea and O.J. Mayo and various other NBA prospects, and sent over 300 student-athletes to collegiate institutions on scholarship. In 2019, Pilin Alvarez, serving as founder and president, established Miami Prep School with the goal of offering young athletes in their post graduate year a unique opportunity to excel both academically and athletically in an effort to attain their dreams of playing at the next level.

Taking his efforts to offer young student-athletes both elite academic and athletic instruction a step further, Art "Pilin" Alvarez is set to join forces with ABF Academy. "It has long been my belief that there was an opportunity to create an institution that married strong academics and strong athletics under the same roof," said Pilin Alvarez. "With [Manny Riera's] experience on the academic side and my experience on the basketball side, we believe that ABF Academy will soon play host to some of the best students-athletes and perhaps the best sport programs at the middle and high school levels. I cannot wait to get started and I look forward to establishing a program that is a forced to be reckoned with. Get ready, because ABF Academy is now in town."

Effective immediately, Art "Pilin" Alvarez will work closely with the staff at ABF to begin preparations for the 2022-2023 basketball season. "Mr. Alvarez has cemented his status as one of the premier coaches in the game of basketball," stated Manny Riera. "We're thrilled to have someone of his caliber on our staff, and we look forward to the immediate impact he can bring to our program. As I've said before, ABF Academy has a goal to become a premiere destination for both academics and athletics, and there's just no arguing with the fact that Pilin is the best man to get us there."

