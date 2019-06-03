Art Space Grand Opening Downtown Allegan

In an effort to highlight the Allegan area's artistic talent, Allegan Art Space will feature and sell handwoven rugs, oil, watercolor, pastel and acrylic paintings, pen and ink drawings, ceramics, photography, jewelry, wooden spoons, candles and soaps. A workshop area will also feature artists creating their art from time to time. Artists will also be present to answer questions and meet the public.

The idea behind creating a pop-up gallery at this location originated from local entrepreneur and property owner, Michelle Liggett.

"My husband and I operate our businesses in Allegan, and we have chosen to live here because we love our town and support the efforts that are being made to revitalize the city's riverfront and encourage visitors," explains Liggett. "We have long term plans for our property at 137 Brady Street, but wanted to do something right away to use this beautiful space, engage the community, and encourage art appreciation. After realizing how many talented artists there are in the area, we decided to partner with the Allegan Area Arts Council and give artists an additional opportunity to display and sell their work. If this pop-up gallery is successful, perhaps we'll pop-up somewhere else!"

The current plans for Allegan Art Space are to open June 8 through September 1, Thurs-Sat 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Website: www.alleganartspace.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alleganartspace/

SOURCE Sky Trail Management and Development

Related Links

https://www.alleganartspace.com

