Art Van Furniture and Chicago Bears Announce Partnership Scoring Fans VIP Training Camp Tickets, Party Packages and Season Opener On-Field Passes Against Green Bay Packers

WARREN, Mich., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Bears, the city's most beloved team, and Art Van Furniture, Chicagoland's top pick for furniture and mattresses, have teamed up to give diehard Bears fans reason to cheer. The Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer has been named the official furniture store of the Chicago Bears, and will kick off the collaboration by giving away VIP training camp passes, a private fantasy football draft party, and tickets and on-field passes to the 2019 NFL season opener against the Green Bay Packers on September 5.

"Bears fans are one of a kind and we want to give them a one-of-a-kind experience," said Ron Boire, president and CEO of Art Van Furniture. "Whether it's in people's homes or on the field, Art Van Furniture is devoted to creating lifelong memories for Chicagoans."

On Saturday, July 20, Art Van Furniture will give away 50 VIP tickets at its Chicagoland showrooms to the 2019 "Illinois. Are You Up For Amazing?" Chicago Bears Training Camp. At the retailer's Downers Grove showroom (1021 Butterfield Road), guests can line up at 9 a.m. for a chance to win the first six pairs of tickets at 9:30 a.m. which include food and beverage vouchers, a free gift and preferred seating. Five additional pairs of tickets will be awarded there throughout the day and a Chicago Bears alumni player will sign autographs and take pictures with fans from noon to 1:30 p.m.

One pair of VIP training camp tickets will also be given away at noon at each of Art Van Furniture's other Chicagoland locations in Algonquin, Batavia, Bedford Park, Chicago, Glendale Heights, Gurnee, Kildeer, Naperville, Orland Park, Schaumburg, Woodridge and Merrillville and Portage, Indiana. There is no purchase necessary. Entrants must be present to win.

Chicago Bears fans will have opportunities throughout the season to win regular season tickets, on-field passes, a fantasy football draft party for 25 friends, furniture and other special perks. For updates throughout the season, visit artvan.com/Chicago-bears.

About Art Van Furniture, LLC.

At Van Furniture, LLC is the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer with 190 stores in nine states operating under the following brands; Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture. Founded in 1959, the company is headquartered in Warren, Mich. Art Van Furniture owned by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. of Boston. Visit artvan.com for more information.

