Art Van Furniture Extends Employee Pricing to St. Louis, Missouri, Residents Hit Hard by Recent Flooding

WARREN, Mich., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Art Van Furniture is all about families, and is stepping up to help residents in St. Louis, Missouri, and neighboring communities who are experiencing devastating damage due to recent flooding. Starting today, Art Van Furniture will extend its best pricing, the company's employee family purchase pricing, to victims who incurred damage through the Art Van Furniture and Mattress Emergency Flooding Relief Program.

Guests at Art Van Furniture's showrooms in Fairview, Illinois, and in O'Fallon, Affton, Richmond and Bridgeton, Missouri, impacted by this month's bad weather are asked to bring in photos of their damaged furniture and mattresses -- or an insurance claim -- to receive 40 percent off on new furniture and mattresses. The one-time purchase offer requires store or sales manager approval and expires in six months on Nov. 29.

"We want to do all we can to assist families in and around St. Louis whose homes and furnishings have been damaged by flooding," said Ron Boire, president and CEO of Art Van Furniture. "Art Van is committed to helping our guests repair and refurnish their homes."

At Van Furniture, LLC is the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer with 190 stores in nine states operating under the following brands; Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture. Founded in 1959, the company is headquartered in Warren, Mich. Art Van Furniture owned by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. of Boston. Visit artvan.com for more information.

