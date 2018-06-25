"We want to ensure that the American flag flies high as families gather together at backyard barbeques, campsites and fireworks displays during this Independence Day holiday," said Ron Boire, president and CEO of Art Van Furniture. "Art Van's flag exchange program continues to resonate with the communities we serve, and we are proud to help families proudly display their patriotic spirit."

Worn, faded or torn American flags can be exchanged at every Art Van Furniture showroom in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.

For a complete review of the US Flag Code, including the proper position and manner of display for the American flag, click here. For additional information, visit artvan.com.

About Art Van Furniture, LLC.

Art Van Furniture, LLC is the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer with 188 stores in nine states operating under the following brands; Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Art Van Flooring, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture. Founded in 1959, the company is headquartered in Warren, Mich. Art Van Furniture owned by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. of Boston. Visit artvan.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/art-van-furniture-extends-patriotic-flag-exchange-program-during-fourth-of-july-holiday-for-families-to-trade-in-worn-old-glories-for-new-flags-june-29-through-july-9-300671691.html

SOURCE Art Van Furniture

Related Links

http://www.artvan.com

