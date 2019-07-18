Art Van Furniture Invites Midwest Charities to Vie for $250,000 in Grants as it Kicks Off 2019 Art Van Charity Challenge with Campaign Ambassador, Cindy Crawford

WARREN, Mich., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Art Van Furniture has love to share! The Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer's six-decade commitment to giving back to those in need continues with the official launch of the 2019 Art Van Charity Challenge. Nonprofit organizations are invited to compete for ten grants totaling $250,000, ranging from $5,000 to $100,000, and $15,000 in bonus challenges. Cindy Crawford, businesswoman, philanthropist and international supermodel, is the charitable campaign's official ambassador for the fifth consecutive year.

"For 60 years, Art Van has been investing in the communities we serve by providing jobs, home furnishings for families to create lifelong memories, and by giving back," said Ron Boire, president and CEO of Art Van Furniture. "Nonprofit organizations play an immeasurable role in improving lives in their communities, and we love supporting and enhancing their efforts."

Charities can submit applications starting Thursday, July 18, in the eleventh annual competition which is open to any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focusing on women, children or human services in the communities Art Van Furniture serves in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and St. Louis, Missouri. Applications will be accepted through August 19. Participating charities will compete to raise the most money from September 9 through 27. The top 10 fundraising nonprofits will be honored and receive their grants at Art Van Furniture's 60th anniversary gala on October 24.

Powered by nonprofit fundraising platform Mightycause, the Art Van Charity Challenge has donated more than $10 million to Midwest charities and helped to raise over $26 million for 450 charities since the competition began in 2009. For additional information, click here.

At Van Furniture, LLC is the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer with 190 stores in nine states operating under the following brands; Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture. Founded in 1959, the company is headquartered in Warren, Mich. Art Van Furniture owned by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. of Boston. Visit artvan.com for more information.

