Art Van Furniture Invites Midwest Families to Trade in Their Worn Stars and Stripes for New American Flags in Annual Flag Exchange Program on Thursday, July 4, 2019

WARREN, Mich., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Art Van Furniture will proudly pledge its allegiance to its customers and the country in celebration of the Fourth of July again this year. As part of the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer's annual Flag Exchange Program, the public is invited to trade in their used Old Glories for new 3-foot by 5-foot American flags at all Art Van Furniture locations on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Art Van Furniture will retire the old flags and respectfully dispose of them in accordance with the US Flag Code.

"Art Van is an American company that has been serving families for 60 years," said Ron Boire, president and CEO of Art Van Furniture. "We want everyone to be able to proudly display the symbol of our country's freedom on their front porches and in their backyards."

Worn, faded or torn American flags can be traded in for new flags at every Art Van Furniture showroom in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa and Missouri, while supplies last. Guests should visit artvan.com/flag to receive a voucher code. The retailer has given away more than 40,000 flags since the program began in 2017.

For a complete review of the US Flag Code, including the proper position and manner of display for the American flag, click here . For additional information, visit artvan.com.

About Art Van Furniture, LLC

At Van Furniture, LLC is the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer with 190 stores in nine states operating under the following brands; Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture. Founded in 1959, the company is headquartered in Warren, Mich. Art Van Furniture owned by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. of Boston. Visit artvan.com for more information.

