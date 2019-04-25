Art Van Furniture Names Mark Censoprano Chief Marketing Officer

Censoprano most recently served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Signet Jewelers, Inc. in Akron, Ohio, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, which operates such name brands as Kay Jewelers, Zales and Jared The Galleria of Jewelry. In his new position, he will be responsible for creating a strategic vision for Art Van Furniture's integrated brand as well as energizing and building the company's marketing and digital commerce strategy to drive sales.

"Mark brings decades of results-driven marketing expertise in retail, hospitality and consumer packaged goods to Art Van Furniture," said Boire. "His innovative ideas, strong leadership and proven success will take Art Van's marketing efforts to new heights."

Censoprano was also chief marketing officer for Aspen Dental Management, Inc. in Syracuse, New York, and Sbarro, Inc. in Melville, New York. He has also held key leadership positions at Darden Restaurants, Campbell Soup Company and S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

About Art Van Furniture, LLC.

At Van Furniture, LLC is the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer with 189 stores in nine states operating under the following brands; Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture. Founded in 1959, the company is headquartered in Warren, Mich. Art Van Furniture owned by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. of Boston. Visit artvan.com for more information.

