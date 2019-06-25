Art Van Furniture Revs Up Excitement with Classic 1959 Fire Engine Red Ford F100 Truck Giveaway to Kick Off 60th Anniversary Celebration

WARREN, Mich., June 25, 2019 Art Van Furniture will make one car-loving enthusiast's dream come true during its 60th anniversary celebration. The Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer will kick off its diamond anniversary with a chance to win a fully restored classic 1959 red and white Ford F100 truck as the company honors its past and cruises full speed ahead into the future.

"It's humbling to realize how many people have opened their doors and invited us into their homes for 60 years," said Ron Boire, president and CEO of Art Van Furniture. "We plan to show our appreciation to families throughout the Midwest who have trusted Art Van to help them create beautiful, comfortable and affordable living spaces."

Art Van Furniture will officially begin commemorating its 60th anniversary on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, when shoppers can register to win the 1959 vintage Ford F100 truck at its Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri and Iowa showrooms and on artvan.com. Every interior and exterior detail of the classic fire engine red and white truck, with a four on the floor manual stick shift and original power steering and brakes, has been restored. There is no purchase is necessary to win. For video, click here.

It was 1959 when Mattel introduced the Barbie doll, a gallon of gas cost 25 cents, and a businessman named Art Van Elslander opened his first 4,000 square foot furniture store in metro Detroit. Six decades later, Art Van Furniture's 2019 mantra is cheers to 60 years. The company will be marking its 60th anniversary milestone through December with special events, charitable giving initiatives and community engagement activities. For more information, visit artvan.com.

About Art Van Furniture, LLC.

At Van Furniture, LLC is the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer with 190 stores in nine states operating under the following brands; Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture. Founded in 1959, the company is headquartered in Warren, Mich. Art Van Furniture owned by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. of Boston. Visit artvan.com for more information.

