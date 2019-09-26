Art Van Furniture Unveils New Synergistic "Inspiration Lives Here" Branding and Community Campaigns

WARREN, Mich., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Art Van Furniture debuted its new branding campaign, "Inspiration lives here," at a press conference today that also highlighted how inspiration has fueled the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer for 60 years. The marketing campaign will celebrate the power of inspiration and go hand in hand with a grassroots initiative to recognize unsung heroes in communities across the Midwest.

"Our customers have inspired us to give our best for six decades," said Gary Fazio, CEO of Art Van Furniture. "We give them the best shopping experience and products in our stores, and we give our best to their communities through our meaningful, impactful charitable initiatives."

To complement the company's "Inspiration lives here" multi-media marketing campaign, Art Van Furniture will recognize and reward unsung heroes who quietly uplift others through simple acts of kindness and selfless displays of courage. As part of its "Inspiration Lives Here in Our Community" initiative, shoppers are encouraged to nominate an unsung hero they know who positively impacts others through their words or deeds. Each of Art Van Furniture's 77 locations in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri and Iowa will award a $1,000 gift card to a deserving hero in their community. The recipients will also have a chance to win one of six $5,000 home makeovers.

"Inspiration is everywhere; in our own homes, at our workplaces, and in our community," said David Van Elslander, community spokesperson for Art Van Furniture and son of founder Art Van Elslander. "It's the small acts of kindness that make such a big difference, like lending a hand, eliciting a smile or donating one's time. We hear stories every day in our showrooms about wonderful people, and this is our way of thanking them."

Nominations can be submitted from September 26 through October 14, 2019. Entry forms and instructions are available online at artvan.com/community.

About Art Van Furniture, LLC. Art Van Furniture, LLC is the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer with 190 stores in nine states operating under the following brands; Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress and Wolf Furniture. Founded in 1959, the company is headquartered in Warren, Mich. Art Van Furniture owned by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. of Boston. Visit artvan.com for more information.

