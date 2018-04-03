Art With Me*GNP Forms Tulum's First Arts & Culture Festival

"As local business owners, it is our responsibility to educate ourselves on the region's environmental issues and solutions so that we can develop business practices that are more harmonious with our natural environment," said Art With Me*GNP founder, David Graziano. "In its inaugural year, I have witnessed Art With Me bring together over 25 local business for this common goal. This is a very exciting first step. My hope is that Art With Me will become a reference point for tourism and lifestyle travel in Tulum, where people don't just travel to Tulum for vacation, but also play an active role in protecting it, now and for future generations."

The Art With Me*GNP experience will unfold at Tulum's most well-known and beloved venues, hotels and restaurants in both Tulum town and along the beach including Ahau Tulum, Alaya, Aldea Zama, Arthouse Tulum, Azulik, Be Tulum, Boa Beach Tulum, Casa Malca, Chiringuito Tulum, El Pez, Habitas, Kai, Holistika Tulum, La Zebra, Mia Beach Club at Los Lirios, Mezzanine, Mi Amor, Nomade Tulum, Papaya Playa Project, Selva Zama, Tulum Art Club, Villa Pescadores and more. Art With Me*GNP will host a collection of experiences that will highlight artistic innovations across a variety of mediums – culinary, visual, sustainable, cultural and experiential – all with the intention of using the creative arts to build awareness around environmental issues that affect us locally and globally.

Throughout four immersive days, attendees will have the opportunity to intimately participate in experiential activations around the seven core pillars:

Art with Me – Join painters, visual artists, sculptors and local artists to celebrate artistic innovation and bring awareness to social and environmental issues. Some of the most highly anticipated art installations include Mexican artist Pablo Vargas' Ilumina, The Gamelatron by Aaron Taylor Kuffner, an environmental installation and photography project by Alejandro Duran, and a Holistika Jungle Art Walk in collaboration with Tulum Art Club. Art With Me*GNP also welcomes artists Carlito Dalceggio, Daniel Popper, Diana García, Dr. Lakra, Christopher Pugliese, Giorgio Casu, Guillem Font, Felipe Céspedes, Heather Hansen, Javier Sanchez, James Flynn, Katia Guzmán, Luis Safa, Marco Castro, Olivia Steele, Paloma Torres, Pedro Friedeberg, Pepe Soho, Peter Ruprecht, Sabino Guisu, Senkoe, Victoria Villasana and Xawery Wolski.

Eat with Me – Art With Me*GNP will collaborate with Mexican and other internationally renowned chefs to showcase innovative menus, exclusive tastings and unique dining experiences at some of Tulum's best restaurants including Arca, Casa Jaguar, Gitano Tulum, Ocumare, Nu Tulum, Wild, La Docena in collaboration Moro helmed by Chef Federico Cappi, and more. Art With Me*GNP is excited to collaborate with notable Mexican chefs such as Alfredo Villanueva, Diego Sobrino, Pasillo de Humo's Alam Méndez Florian, James Beard 2018 award finalist Brad Kilgore from Alter Miami and his wife, renowned pastry chef Soraya Kilgore, as well as local favorites Jose Luis Hinostroza, Cesar Castañeda, Eleazar Bonilla, David Cetina and Mauricio Giovanini.

Dance with Me – Tulum's tranquil beaches have long been an inspiring setting for innovative sounds, and Art With Me*GNP is honored to welcome a roster of local and international artists that span the musical spectrum. Participating artists include Thievery Corporation, Satori and the Band From Space, Mexican favorite Celso Pina and Pato Machete, Eduardo Castillo's local Tulum project Mardeleva, Who Made Who, London-based Kerala Dust, Oaxaca-based La Furia Con Lujuria, Mike Love, Easy Star All Stars, Guadalajara-based duo Los Masters Plus and more to be announced.

Care with Me – Art With Me*GNP has chosen solid waste management as the central topic for its' first year, due to the threat it poses to the local people of Tulum and to the Mesoamerican Reef System (SAM), the second largest coral reef in the world. While Tulum remains an ecological refuge from overdevelopment, its accelerated growth has expedited the need for immediate consideration and resolution of environmental concerns. Art With Me*GNP will host a variety of thought provoking panel discussions to encourage investment in waste management plans, adequate sewage treatment, sustainability and better business practices. Speakers include Maria Eugenia Arreola, Director of The Mesoamerican Reef Leadership Program, a joint initiative of the Mexican Fund for the Conservation of Nature, A.C. and The Summit Foundation, Ben Pundole of Stay Plastic Free, Centinelas del Agua's M.Sc. Alejandro López Tamayo who is also the Riviera Maya Coordinator & Specialist in Hydrogeology of Karstic Systems, Organi-k Co-Director Arnold Ricalde de Jaguer and Vicente Ferreyra, Director of Sustentur.

Drink with Me – Participants can engage with Tales of the Cocktail 2018 winner John Lermayer of Sweet Liberty and other renowned mixologists, and attend mezcal and wine tastings hosted by local artisans.

Breath with Me – Wellness of mind, body and spirit allows us to make a lasting impact on our own lives and in the world. Art With Me*GNP will treat attendees to a robust wellness program including Mayan clay ceremonies, women circles, plant medicine healing, cacao ceremonies, drum circles, Ayurveda workshop + tasting, ecstatic dance, yoga with live musical accompaniment, the traditional Mayan sweat lodge, Temazcal and much more.

Love with Me – Special events will be curated especially for kids and families, designed to inspire creativity and thoughtfulness in our future leaders.

Art With Me*GNP is asking all participating venues to donate 10% of all sales to support environmental initiatives and to help reach the waste management goal.

Tickets to Art With Me*GNP can be purchased here. For additional information regarding participating hotels and booking info, visit www.artwithme.org. Follow #ArtWithMeTulum on Instagram and Facebook.

For press and media inquiries:

Bailey Self

My Young Auntie

info@myyoungauntie.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/art-with-megnp-forms-tulums-first-arts--culture-festival-300623539.html

SOURCE Art With Me*GNP