ART X PUZZLES Launches 8:8 NEST Presentation at the Untitled Art Fair Miami

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ART X PUZZLES: Puzzles with Purpose is pleased to announce the "8:8 NEST X ART X PUZZLES X UNTITLED" launching November 29th- Dec 4thth. According to numerology, the number 8 represents a "master number" which signifies infinity and insight. 8 Artists and 8 Galleries were selected by private invitation to create 8:8 Nest ART X PUZZLES Special Limited Collector Edition Jigsaw Puzzles. 8:8 NEST will present for the first time in the exclusive VIP Lounge of Untitled Art Fair- puzzling with purpose have never been more captivating!

ARTIST JOSÉ EDUARDO BARAJAS COLLECTOR EDITION X UNTITLED ART FAIR X NEST Title: The Closer We Become (The More Deeply We Are). Credits Artist and Luis Galería (M) ARTIST MIE YIM COLLECTOR EDITION JIGSAW PUZZLE X UNTITLED ARTFAIR X NEST Title: Frottage Credits: Artist and Monica King Projects (R) ARTIST TRUDY BENSON COLLECTOR EDITION JIGSAW PUZZLE X UNTITLED ART FAIR X NEST Title: Pull Away Jigsaw Credits Artist Studio and Sunny NY Gallery. WWW.ARTXPUZZLES.COM "8:8 NEST X ART X PUZZLES X UNTITLED" November 29th- Dec 4th, Art Basel Miami Beach Week: Untitled Art Fair. Credits: ART X PUZZLES, UNTITLED ARTFAIR, SAMSUNG, GRUBBRR & NEST ARTIST:JOSÉ EDUARDO BARAJAS www.untitledartfairs.com

8:8 NEST presentation will showcase for the first time in person with Untitled Art Fair to support emerging galleries, art collectives and non-profits. Set as a new annual presentation for the artfair in celebration of Untitled Art Fair's 10th Anniversary.

Highlights Include: ARtists MARLOV BARRIO, TRUDY BENSON, HÉCTOR JIMÉNEZ CASTILLO, José EDUARDO Barajas, THIAGO MARTINS DE MELO, KEVIN SABO, ARLEENE CORREA VALENCIA and MIE YIM.

With the renewal of the art fairs in 2021, Untitled visitors remain in need of a special of nesting place during the art fair experience - "a place suitable for nesting" for the viewing and experience of art.

ART X PUZZLES is pleased to announce new partnerships with global technology companies Samsung and GRUBBRR. Each bring new innovative and technology to the 'click to buy' experience of ART X PUZZLES while continuing accessing art audiences worldwide. ART X ARTISTS & ART X PUZZLES combines streamline click-to-buy experiences with an online gallery OVR experience for discovery and collecting artwork and art editions. Samsung brings innovation to ART X PUZZLES with new click to purchase in-person experiences for art fairs, museum stores, galleries and more. GRUBBERR's specially developed art industry retail software joined with Samsung's all in one design device launches ART X PUZZLES into 2022 with new innovative pop-up experiences.

ART X PUZZLES announces a new art exhibition titled "Pandemonium" by art curator Nicollette Ramirez with contemporary artists Uri Dotan, Lindsey Nobel, Dim Zayan, Danny Licul, Alessandro del Pero and Akuzuru. NFTS and traditional artworks come together for the first time in ART X ARTISTS OVR Gallery.

ART X PUZZLES charitable mission brings multiple health benefits of art puzzling to audiences with a percentage of the proceeds benefiting Artist Charity Choices while continuing to provide new unparalleled access to art collecting, art projects, collector editions and art exhibitions from around the world. www.artxpuzzles.com

