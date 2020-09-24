Art Zeile to Present at IDG's CIO 100 Virtual Symposium, Conference and Awards

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announce Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer, will present at IDG Communications' CIO 100 Symposium and Awards Virtual Event on October 6, 2020 at 2:20PM ET.

Mr. Zeile, together with DHI Chief Technology Officer Paul Farnsworth, will discuss Remote Working: Critical for Building a High Performing Tech Organization. The fireside chat includes proprietary Dice data regarding technologists' desire to work remotely and actionable tips for employers to provide an optimal working-from-home environment for employees.

Dice studies have found less than 20% of technologists would prefer to work from an office full time and the COVID-19 pandemic has changed what technologists view as important in looking for a job.

As many employers were less equipped to support a fully remote workforce, Mr. Farnsworth will discuss steps companies can take to provide a maximum productive environment throughout the pandemic and beyond.

For more information and to join the event, visit https://events.idg.com/event-series/cio100-agenda20-virtual-symposium-conference-and-awards/.

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) brand.

Instagram | Twitter for Employers | Twitter for Technologists | Facebook for Employers | Facebook for Technologists

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands — Dice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers— enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized data to best manage their whole technologist life. For nearly 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

Senior Director Communications

212-448-8288

[email protected]

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.

Related Links

www.dicholdingsinc.com

