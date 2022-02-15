Art101.io releases final details for NFT based on Ethereum's creator - BASED VITALIK

BASED VITALIK will be the first collection in a new line of Art101.io NFT collections called Crypto-icons, including "Fake-Satoshi" and other famous figures and innovators.

About Art101.io

Art101.io explores iconic 20th-century artists and art movements with generative NFT collections. By investigating artists like Warhol, Mondrian, and the Bauhaus movement, Art101.io hopes to raise the collective 'brow' of the NFT-scene

Since August 2021, Art101.io has minted over 16,000 NFTs across 5 generative collections, generating more than $2 million in sales volume. Art101.io's prominent collections include familiar names like Non-Fungible Soup, MondrianNFT, and Bauhaus Blocks.

Each unique NFT is future-proofed, with provenance and content maintained by decentralized IPFS nodes and stored in multiple formats, including raster and infinitely scalable vector images.

Through providing a combination of quality artwork and reliable coding, Art101.io has obtained various account and collection Verifications with some of the most reputable names in the NFT world, helping reassure prospective collectors that Art101.io NFTs are authentic and well supported. These Verifications include being a Verified NFT Creator on top marketplaces like Opensea and Rarible, and having Verified Collections on marketplaces like Opensea, Mintable.app, FTX, Nifty Gateway, Rarible, and more.

Art101.io's NFT collections stand in strong contrast to expensive and haphazard NFT drops, encouraging a more discerning NFT collector. The release of BASED VITALIK is yet another example of Art101.io's quality and philosophy.

SOURCE Art101