Arta announces expansion of Arta AI, aiming to empower every financial advisor and wealth manager with an AI Sidekick; onboards new institutional customers

Bank of Singapore and Hong Leong Bank are adopting Arta AI, joining a growing network of banks and wealth platforms leveraging Arta's platform to transform their wealth offerings

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arta today announced the expansion of Arta AI, a SaaS platform purpose-built to empower individuals and financial institutions with AI agents for wealth management. Now available to all investors, wealth managers and advisors globally at arta.ai , the AI Sidekick is now being deployed across a growing network of banks and wealth management firms – with Bank of Singapore, Hong Leong Bank, and Ethivo Asset Management (HK) Ltd, formerly known as UCAP HK AM Ltd joining existing clients Wio Invest operated by Wio Securities LLC and Income Advisory Financial Advisers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Income Insurance Limited — reflecting strong demand from both traditional and next-generation financial institutions.

Arta AI Sidekick gives every advisor a dedicated AI agent that connects client portfolios, firm data, research, and product intelligence to surface relevant portfolio information and streamline day-to-day workflows. It helps advisors make faster, more informed decisions and engage each client at scale, and frees up their time to spend on direct relationships and higher-value advisory services.

"Financial institutions of every stage, from established private banks to digital-native wealth or investing platforms, are realizing that AI can drive scale, engagement and rigor while maintaining the human connection that defines great client service," said Caesar Sengupta, CEO of Arta. "Arta AI is purpose-built for wealth and investing. It augments advisor expertise, strengthens analytical rigor, and ensures transparency across all client interactions."

AI That Works With A Private Banker

Arta AI delivers institutional-grade analytics through an intuitive conversational interface. It combines generative AI with vetted data, real-time market pricing, and firm-specific CIO research to give advisors and clients the tools to automate analytical and reporting tasks and explore new ways to enhance client engagement. Advisors can instantly analyze portfolios, run Monte Carlo simulations or stress tests, integrate proprietary research, and communicate in multiple languages.

Arta AI integrates seamlessly into banks' and brokerages' ecosystems, enabling white-label deployment and firm-specific training for brand voice, compliance, and proprietary research. Advisors can aggregate holdings across asset classes, automate reports, and refine their proactive outreach — turning every client touchpoint into an opportunity to grow and deepen the relationship.

Arta AI in Action with Leading Private Banking Institutions

Among its clients, Bank of Singapore — a wholly owned private banking subsidiary of OCBC, Southeast Asia's second-largest financial services group — is deploying Arta AI to enhance its offering for external asset managers (EAMs) and family offices.

Leong Guan (LG) Lim, who is the Bank of Singapore Global Head ofFinancial Intermediaries, Family Office, and Wealth Advisory (FFWA), oversees one of the bank's fastest-growing segments. The FFWA desk supports EAMs and family offices with institutional-grade investment products and technology solutions.

LG Lim explained that while Singapore has long been a hub for ultra-high-net-worth families, many EAMs and family offices still face challenges in leveraging technology that keeps pace with global markets. By deploying Arta AI, Bank of Singapore is helping EAM clients personalize portfolio management, automate deep investment research, and efficiently deliver proposals and market intelligence.

He said, "At Bank of Singapore, we see financial intermediaries as key partners in the evolution of private wealth management. Recognising their need for timely, diverse market insights, we want to support them in building their own investment views, supported efficiently and at-scale through technology. Arta stands out because it is purpose-built for wealth and investing, not repurposed from generic AI. We believe Arta AI will enhance our financial intermediary clients' research capabilities, automate the quantitative heavy lifting for each portfolio, and enable them to focus on the bespoke, human-centric advice their clients value."

For Hong Leong Bank (HLB), the collaboration with Arta AI is a key component of the bank's strategic vision for growing its wealth business through forming value-adding alliances. HLB will leverage Arta AI to empower its relationship managers, enabling them to deliver tailored investment opportunities aligned with HLB's product risk framework and benchmarked against the bank's CIO research and model portfolios.

"At HLB, our priority is to empower our Relationship Managers with the right insights to better serve our clients," said Jeffrey Yap, Managing Director and Regional Head of Wealth Management. "By connecting portfolio data, CIO research, and product-level risk models, we aim to make every recommendation more consistent, personalized, and aligned with our clients' individual risk appetites. This initiative is an extension of HLB's strong commitment to integrating AI across the organization, being one of the earliest banks in Malaysia to empower all employees with AI tools, and it directly supports our efforts to leverage technology and data for a more seamless, advisory-led wealth experience."

About Arta

Arta is an AI-driven wealth and financial technology company headquartered in the United States and Singapore. The company is redefining how institutions deliver wealth management by providing AI driven agents and user interfaces that modernize investing experiences and deepen client relationships.

Through its regulated Arta Wealth business and enterprise SaaS platform, Arta AI, the company combines advanced artificial intelligence with human financial expertise and world-class experience design to enable smarter investment decisions, scalable personalization, and measurable business outcomes.

Arta's enterprise wealth infrastructure allows banks, private banks, and financial institutions to launch modern investing platforms in a matter of months. Its Wealth-as-a-Service platform, built on a multi-custodian architecture, offers seamless API and white-label integration options. Designed with explainability, security, and compliance at its core, Arta's AI infrastructure enhances advisor insights, product expertise, and relationship management — bringing the service quality of private banking to digital scale.

The company is backed by leading global investors, including Peak XV, Ribbit Capital, Coatue, and EDBI, as well as more than 140 prominent leaders in technology and finance such as Ralph Hamers (former CEO of UBS & ING), Piyush Gupta (former CEO of DBS), Eric Schmidt (former CEO of Google), Michael Miebach (CEO of Mastercard), and Lip Bu Tan (CEO of Intel).

For more information, visit arta.ai.

