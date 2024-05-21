Arta TechFin and Chainlink Labs Announce Expansion of Digital Asset Collaboration and the Development of Strategic Partnership for Blockchain-Based Solutions

Dr. Adrian Cheng, a leading Hong Kong-based blockchain investor, entrepreneur, and the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Arta TechFin, implements his vision in bringing greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility to real-world assets via Arta TechFin and the Chainlink platform.

SAN FRANCISCO and HONG KONG, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arta TechFin (ARTA, HKSE: 0279), operating regulated financial institutions and leading blockchain developments via its subsidiaries, and Chainlink Labs, the primary contributing developer of Chainlink —the essential infrastructure for the tokenized asset economy—announced today they are expanding their digital asset collaboration and developing a strategic partnership for blockchain-based solutions. The collaboration will expand upon pre-existing fund tokenization efforts and enable ARTA's use of Chainlink services with respect to stablecoin issuance, real estate token issuance, and additional verticals. ARTA plans to integrate and leverage a full suite of Chainlink services to provide a wide range of innovative tokenized real-world asset products and services to asset owners and regulated financial institutions.

The upcoming partnership brings a much-needed market standard for originating, distributing, trading, and keeping custody of tokenized assets. The ARTA-Chainlink solution aims to bring a wide variety of key asset data onchain and across different blockchains to unlock novel tokenized real estate and stablecoin use cases. This partnership will help meet the needs of asset owners and financial institutions in Hong Kong and abroad that are seeking greater levels of accessibility to the digital asset space for their clients.

"We're excited about expanding the work that we're doing with both ARTA and Dr. Adrian Cheng," said Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink. "Hong Kong continues to show itself as a key hub for digital asset innovation, where we're seeing cutting-edge implementations from firms like ARTA for the improvement and greater evolution of the blockchain space in general."

"We are delighted to deepen our strategic partnership with Chainlink Labs to effect a revolutionary transformation of our best-in-class financial products and services. Our joint effort aims to satisfy market scarcity for an end-to-end solution that addresses pain points from off-chain primary origination and secondary trading to enhanced product integrity," said Eddie Lau, CEO of Arta Global Market Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARTA, offering a hybrid of traditional and blockchain financial services in brokerage, asset management, and custody.

In November 2023, ARTA announced that it was developing regulated, interoperable fund tokens on major chains and was collaborating with Chainlink Labs to use Chainlink services to help deliver fiat-based investment returns for ARTA clients, subject to relevant regulatory approval.

This partnership is another marker of Hong Kong's prominence as a leading digital asset hub, along with the recent announcements of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Given the high demand seen with fund tokenization, ARTA is now extending the collaboration with Chainlink Labs to bring more offerings to financial entities and large enterprises.

About Arta TechFin Corporation Limited

Arta TechFin (0279.HK) is a Hong Kong-based financial services platform. ARTA offers customized and exclusive financial management solutions for diverse customers' needs. We strive to empower our valued clients to realize their financial objectives with exceptional results.

Arta TechFin, through its various subsidiaries, are licensed under Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for brokerage and asset management services. Other licenses include Hong Kong Stock Exchange participant, insurance brokerage license, trustee license and money lending license in Hong Kong as well as Eurex Exchange and Chicago Mercantile Exchange participants.

About Chainlink Labs

Chainlink Labs is the primary contributing developer of Chainlink, the leading technology platform for onchain data, cross-chain interoperability, and blockchain abstraction. The Chainlink platform enables financial institutions to develop customized, compliant, and future-proof blockchain applications and tokenized assets. Chainlink can power tokenized assets throughout their entire lifecycle, enriching them with real-world data (e.g., NAV, proof of reserves), providing secure interoperability between any private or public blockchain to increase liquidity, and synchronizing asset data between blockchains and existing systems to maintain a unified golden record.

Chainlink has securely enabled over $10.5 trillion in transaction value and delivered more than 12 billion onchain data points across the blockchain ecosystem. Major market infrastructure providers and institutional banks such as Swift , ANZ , and many others have collaborated with Chainlink to successfully demonstrate how financial institutions can use existing infrastructure and messaging standards to interact with tokenized assets across any blockchain.

SOURCE Chainlink Labs and Arta TechFin