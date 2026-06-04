ARTAN Bio Raises $200,000 in Decentralized Funding to Advance Longevity Science Through Mutation-Specific Codon Suppression

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTAN Bio, a longevity biotechnology company based in St. Petersburg, Florida, today announced the completion of a $200,000 seed raise. The raise will fund preclinical advancement of ARTAN Bio's proprietary engineered suppressor platform, which targets nonsense mutations — a class of genetic errors responsible for premature protein translation stops that underlie a wide range of aging-related and genetic diseases.

About the Technology

ARTAN Bio has developed a novel engineered suppressor tRNA system (ARTAN-102) designed to selectively recognize disease-causing nonsense codons and restore normal protein translation. Unlike broad-spectrum approaches, ARTAN Bio's mutation-specific platform offers a targeted strategy with potential application across multiple aging-associated conditions. The company has successfully completed initial in-cell validation of ARTAN-102 via an earlier seed raise with VitaDAO.

Proceeds from the raise will fund the next stage of development, including validation of the suppressor system in animal models, advancement toward a preclinical development candidate, and intellectual property filings to protect the platform's innovations.

Leadership Comments

"This raise marks an important inflection point for ARTAN Bio," said Anthony Schwartz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ARTAN Bio. "We are building a platform with real potential to address the genetic underpinnings of aging, and we're doing it through an open, community-driven model that hasn't been possible before. I look forward to sharing our progress with the global longevity and DeSci community at the NFC Summit (Non-Fungible Conference) in Lisbon on June 4th."

"Nonsense mutations represent a largely untapped vulnerability in aging and age-related disease," said Michael Torres, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of ARTAN Bio. "Having validated our engineered suppressor system in cell models, we are now positioned to demonstrate its efficacy in vivo. This raise through VitaDAO's decentralized science model gives us the capital and the community to take that next step."

Anthony Schwartz, Ph.D. will present ARTAN Bio at the NFC Summit in Lisbon, Portugal on June 4th, 2026, where he will discuss the company's platform, its VitaDAO partnership, and the decentralized science model driving its development.

About the VITARNA Token

$VITARNA tokens represent fractions of governance rights over the Mutation-Specific Codon Suppression for Aging and Longevity IP-NFT. The primary issuance is offered via the Molecule AG platform. Token holders participate in governance decisions including research prioritization, IP licensing strategy, and allocation of research funds — a model that democratizes early-stage biotech funding and aligns scientific progress with community stakeholders.

About ARTAN Bio

ARTAN Bio is a longevity biotechnology company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida at spARK Labs by ARK Invest. The company is developing mutation-specific codon suppression technologies to address genetic diseases and aging-related conditions caused by nonsense mutations. ARTAN Bio's platform delivers engineered suppressor systems through clinically validated modalities to restore protein function in affected cells.

About VitaDAO

VitaDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization dedicated to funding and advancing longevity science research. VitaDAO supports early-stage research projects through its IP-NFT model, enabling broad community participation in the governance of longevity IP. More information is available at vitadao.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only. VITARNA tokens are not securities and this release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase financial instruments.

SOURCE ARTAN BIO