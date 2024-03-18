ARTAVIA UNVEILS ONE-OF-A-KIND ART IN THE MODEL PARK

"The Grand Opening of this Model Park is an exciting opportunity for homebuyers to experience the vibrant lifestyle that ARTAVIA affords. We are thrilled to offer the most colorful and artful model park the Houston market has ever seen," said Lisa Connell, Marketing Director for AIRIA Development Company, the developer of ARTAVIA. "Our master-plan focus on ART in Nature in this community led us to expand our ARTScapes by commissioning sculpture artist Jeffie Brewer to develop back yard art sculptures that look like they just leaped out of a coloring book and into ARTAVIA."

Homebuyers can see the whimsical "Art in the Model Park" exhibit and tour model homes on 45' wide to 80' wide homesites by Beazer Homes, Chesmar Homes, David Weekley Homes, Highland Homes, J. Patrick Homes, Jamestown Estate Homes, Lennar, Perry Homes, Ravenna Homes and Westin Homes.

At the heart of ARTAVIA is Dapple Park, a 13-acre community park, overlooking a five-acre lake where you can launch your own kayak or rent paddleboats. The contemporary-style clubhouse features event rooms, a 24-hr FitCenter and the Palate Café, a one-of-a-kind community restaurant that promotes community gathering. Surrounding the clubhouse are thoughtfully designed areas promoting imaginative play, outdoor living and an active lifestyle including a meditation rain garden, splash pad, nature exploration zone, event lawn, playground and an extensive trail system with outdoor fit stations. The ARTAVIA Lifestyle Team is on-site to manage events, classes and activities happening all year long.

The commissioned art sculptures are designed and fabricated by artist Jeffie Brewer. Jeffie earned an MFA in sculpture and metals and an MA in sculpture and painting. He also holds a BFA in drawing, printmaking and jewelry making. Since his first exhibition in 1998, his work has appeared in both solo and group shows across North America and in Mexico and Japan.

Located north of the Grand Parkway, midway between I-45N and US 59N on SH 242, ARTAVIA opened in 2019, and will bring approximately 6,500 homes to the area with plans including 120 acres of mixed-use, commercial, and retail properties. Students living in ARTAVIA attend Conroe ISD.

With its convenient location, ARTAVIA offers ease of access to a long list of employment, medical, retail and recreation destinations. For more information, directions and updates, visit artaviatx.com.

SOURCE ARTAVIA