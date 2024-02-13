Artax Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2a Psoriasis Trial Evaluating AX-158

News provided by

Artax Biopharma

13 Feb, 2024, 08:08 ET

Safety and Efficacy Results Are Expected in Second Half of 2024 Evaluating AX-158, a First in Class Nck Blocker, Shifting the Paradigm of Autoimmune Disease Treatment

AX-158 Has Broad Potential to Treat Many Autoimmune Diseases without Causing Immunosuppression

Autoimmune Diseases Remain a Significant Unmet Medical Need, Affecting Millions of Patients Globally

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artax Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announces that the first patient has been dosed in the Company's Phase 2a trial evaluating the safety and biomarker responses of AX-158 in a first proof of mechanism trial in psoriasis. The Company expects these results to be available in the second half of this year.

"We are excited about AX-158's potential as the first immunomodulator in the Nck blocker class.  Our pre-clinical data supports the potential for AX-158 to realize effective outcomes without the immunosuppression and the side effects associated with existing autoimmune disease therapies," stated Artax Chief Executive Officer, Rob Armstrong, Ph.D.  "We are eager to see this validation when the results from this psoriasis Phase 2a trial are available later this year."

Immunomodulation assists the immune system in maintaining healthy control, addressing the underlying driver of autoimmune diseases. As the first in a new class of Nck blockers, AX-158 has the potential to establish a new standard of care in autoimmune disease treatment.  By selectively targeting Nck function, which plays a critical role in immune system function, AX-158 recalibrates the body's T-cell receptor (TCR) responses.  This recalibration to responses allows the immune system to continue functioning properly and activate only when it recognizes true disease threats – preventing self-activation without causing immune suppression that makes the body susceptible to numerous infections.

"The new Nck blocker class of agents, AX-158, has the potential to change how we treat autoimmune disease through targeting and tempering TCR responses so the body only, and properly, reacts against strong pathogens," commented James G. Krueger, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the Laboratory for Investigative Dermatology at The Rockefeller University and Artax Scientific Advisory Board member. "I am excited to see how this new mechanism of action translates into biomarker changes and patient responses, where to date only targeted immunosuppression has been applied."

About Autoimmune Disease and Psoriasis 
Psoriasis is a common, immune-mediated disease that affects 125 million people globally. In the US 3.0% of the adult population, or more than 7.5 million adults, are affected. Psoriasis patients may exhibit visible signs of inflammation anywhere on the body as raised plaques and scales on the skin. Plaques may appear as few small patches or can affect large areas. It is possible to have psoriasis plaques and scales on more than one location on the body at a time. Treating psoriasis can help improve symptoms as well as lower the risk of developing other health conditions such as psoriatic arthritis, heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and depression.

About Artax Biopharma
Artax Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of T Cell-driven autoimmune diseases. Artax's first-in-class oral small molecules aim to deliver immune system modulation without immunosuppression, potentially unlocking new treatment options as both monotherapy and in combination with other treatments. The lead program AX-158 will deliver Phase 2a Proof of Concept data in psoriasis later in 2024.

We believe there is significant potential for its approach to revolutionize treatment of T Cell-driven diseases. Immunomodulation maintains healthy control of the immune system and addresses the underlying source of T Cell-driven diseases. Central to a well-functioning immune system is the T Cell Receptor (TCR). When TCR signaling becomes dysregulated, it causes T Cell-driven conditions, including autoimmune diseases, and induced T Cell pathologies where medical treatments result in immune reactions (such as stem cell transplants resulting in acute graft-versus-host-disease or immuno-oncology treatments resulting in immune related-adverse events). We believe the immunomodulation mechanism offered by our investigational agents holds broad potential to revolutionize how these T Cell-driven autoimmune diseases are addressed, while not impairing the ability of a patient's immune system to function properly.

Artax Biopharma is based in the Boston area and raised Series A & B from Advent Life Sciences, Sound Bioventures, and Columbus Venture Partners. For more info, see www.artaxbiopharma.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For Phase 2a study inquiries, please contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE Artax Biopharma

Also from this source

Artax Announces Executive Team Changes, Expansion as Company Heads into Pivotal 2024 Year

Artax Announces Executive Team Changes, Expansion as Company Heads into Pivotal 2024 Year

Artax Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announces important ...
Artax Granted Clinical Trial Authorization for AX-158 Phase 2a Psoriasis Study

Artax Granted Clinical Trial Authorization for AX-158 Phase 2a Psoriasis Study

Artax Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of T Cell-mediated diseases, today announces that ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.