Artax Biopharma Announces Positive Phase 1 Results for AX-158, Company's First-in-Class Oral Immunomodulator Developed to Treat T Cell-Mediated Diseases

News provided by

Artax Biopharma

01 Jun, 2023, 08:08 ET

Phase 1 Findings Demonstrated that Investigational Agent AX-158 Was Well Tolerated at All Doses, with a Profile that Strongly Supports Further Clinical Development Efforts

AX-158 is Being Developed for Once Daily Oral Dosing to Address Autoimmune Diseases by Providing Immunomodulation without Immunosuppression

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artax Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of T Cell-mediated diseases, today announces positive Phase 1 clinical trial results for AX-158, the Company's first-in-class oral small molecule immunomodulator to enter clinical development to treat T Cell-mediated diseases.

The Phase 1 clinical trial findings demonstrated that AX-158:

Continue Reading

  • had no related adverse events in the clinical trial;
  • was well tolerated at all doses, up to the maximum of 50mg QD in the single ascending dose cohorts and up to the maximum of 15mg QD for 10 days in the multiple ascending dose cohorts; and
  • had a consistent, predictable pharmacokinetic (PK) profile and bioavailability among healthy volunteers, which supports the use of AX-158 as a once daily oral dosing regimen, which can be dosed independently of food.

Importantly, these positive results support the further evaluation of AX-158 at a once daily dose of 10mg in a Phase 2 clinical trial. AX-158 employs a first-in-class mechanism of action that selectively modulates T Cell responses that play a critical role in healthy immune system function. AX-158 has the potential to treat T Cell-mediated diseases through immunomodulation without the risk of immunosuppression.

"With these strong Phase 1 results suggesting AX-158's clean safety profile, we are eager to further evaluate safety and efficacy in Phase 2 clinical studies, and to ultimately making AX-158 available to patients managing complex T Cell-driven conditions, including autoimmune diseases, and induced T Cell pathologies," stated Artax Biopharma Chief Executive Officer Joseph Lobacki. "AX-158 has the potential to positively impact health outcomes through rebalancing immune system function, while maintaining a strong response to foreign pathogens and infections – providing true immunomodulation without immunosuppression."

About Artax Science and Immunomodulation
A healthy immune system eliminates harmful foreign pathogens, while being tolerant of self-tissues and organs. The T Cell Receptor (TCR) is central to healthy T Cell function and a well-functioning immune system. When TCR signaling becomes dysregulated, T Cells behave abnormally. This behavior results in T Cell-driven conditions, including autoimmune diseases, and induced T Cell pathologies in which medical treatments result in immune reactions (such as stem cell transplants resulting in acute graft-versus-host- disease or immuno-oncology treatments resulting in immune related-adverse events). Artax believes immunomodulation - a mechanism through which our investigational agents assist in modulating the immune system to ameliorate T Cell-mediated diseases while not impacting patients' ability to properly fight foreign pathogens - holds great potential.

About Artax-158
AX-158 is a first-in-class, oral small molecule immunomodulating agent in clinical development for the treatment of T Cell-mediated diseases. AX-158 employs a novel mechanism of action that selectively modulates, or adjusts, T Cell responses that play a critical role in immune system function. Nck is a protein that naturally amplifies T Cell signaling directly at the TCR, contributing to T Cell mediated disease. AX-158 is a Nck SH3.1 domain inhibitor which selectively blocks the role of Nck in T Cells. Immunomodulation assists the immune system to maintain healthy control and eliminates the underlying driver of T Cell-mediated diseases. Importantly, Artax believes that preclinical data suggests AX-158 will not be immunosuppressive and so will not impact the immune system's ability to mount a strong response to foreign pathogens and infections.

About Artax Biopharma
Artax Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming T Cell-mediated disease treatment by developing innovative small molecules that modulate the immune system without causing immunosuppression. Artax science holds broad potential to treat T Cell-mediated diseases such as autoimmune diseases, induced T cell pathologies (such as acute graft versus host disease and immune-oncology treatment-related adverse events) and T Cell malignancies, while simultaneously allowing the body to fight foreign pathogens. For more information, please visit www.artaxbiopharma.com.

SOURCE Artax Biopharma

Also from this source

Artax Biopharma Appoints Andre Hoekema, Ph.D., to Company's Board of Directors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.