Artax Biopharma to present first-in-class Nck modulator mechanism of action and Phase 1 data at the ACR Annual Meeting

AX-158 mechanism demonstrates broad potential to treat many autoimmune diseases without causing immunosuppression

Phase 1 data with AX-158 suggests it was well tolerated, with a profile that supports further clinical development plans

Phase 2 data with AX-158 in psoriasis expected later this year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artax Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announces the acceptance of two abstracts for poster presentation at the ACR Convergence 2024, the Annual Meeting of the American College of Rheumatology taking place on Nov 14-19 in Washington, D.C.

"We look forward to presenting on AX-158 and Nck modulation at ACR," said Rob Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of Artax Biopharma. "We welcome the opportunity to engage with the scientific and medical community around our novel mechanism of action."

"TCR-Nck Modulators: Pioneering Oral Modulation of T Cell Receptor Activation Holding the Promise of Treating Autoimmune Diseases,"

Presenter: Christopher VanDeusen, Poster 1854, November 18, 2024, 10:30 – 12:30

Session: T Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Poster

"First-in-Human Evaluation of the Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of the T cell Receptor Signal Modulator AX-158,"

Presenter: D Scott Batty, Poster 1134, November 17, 10;30 – 12:30

Session: Poster Session B, Miscellaneous Rheumatic & Inflammatory Diseases Poster II

About the Phase 2a trial with AX-158 in psoriasis

AX-158 is being evaluated in a Phase 2a Proof-of-Mechanism study in patients with mild to moderate plaque psoriasis in multiple centers in the UK. Participants were randomized 2:1 to receive a single dose AX-158 or a placebo. A total of 30 participants are being treated for 28 days and will be followed for an additional 30 days for safety. We anticipate reporting topline results in Q4 2024.

About Artax Biopharma, Nck modulation, and AX-158

Artax Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of T Cell-driven autoimmune diseases. Artax's first-in-class oral small molecules aim to deliver immune system modulation without immunosuppression, potentially unlocking new treatment options as both monotherapy and in combination with other treatments. Lead program AX-158 will deliver Phase 2a Proof of Concept data in psoriasis later in 2024.

We believe there is significant potential for Nck modulation to revolutionize treatment of T Cell-driven diseases. Immunomodulation maintains healthy control of the immune system and addresses the underlying source of T Cell-driven diseases. Central to a well-functioning immune system is the T Cell Receptor (TCR). When TCR signaling becomes dysregulated, it causes T Cell-driven conditions, including autoimmune diseases. We believe the immunomodulation mechanism offered by our investigational agents holds broad potential to revolutionize how these T Cell-driven autoimmune diseases are addressed, while not impairing the ability of a patient's immune system to function properly.

AX-158, our lead Nck modulator, has shown strong, broad cytokine modulation as well as modulation of mixed lymphocyte reactions. Good data on therapeutic efficacy with AX-158 were observed in murine models of self-antigen activation (EAE), with a prolonged pharmacodynamic effect in EAE, suggesting durable immune modulation. AX-158 showed no immunosuppression in models of strong antigen stimulation. Studies with AX-158 showed substantial preclinical evidence of activity in the Th 2 , Th 17 , Th 1 /Th 0 pathways, suggesting that applications could be quite broad across the autoimmune space.

Artax Biopharma is based in the Boston area and raised Series A & B from Advent Life Sciences, Sound Bioventures, and Columbus Venture Partners. For more info, see www.artaxbiopharma.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

For future clinical study inquiries: [email protected]

