ARTBIO and PharmaLogic Announce Supply Agreement for Lead-212 based Therapeutic Candidate AB001 for New York and Surrounding States

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaLogic Holdings Corp. ("PharmaLogic"), a leading radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization, and ARTBIO, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing a new class of alpha radioligand therapies (ARTs), today announce a manufacturing and supply agreement for ARTBIO's lead-212 (212Pb) based radiopharmaceutical candidate, AB001, for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, PharmaLogic will assist ARTBIO with radiochemistry and supply of the finished radiopharmaceutical product for future Phase I and II clinical trials of AB001 from their facility in New York, using ARTBIO's proprietary AlphaDirect 212Pb isolation technology.

"Through this partnership, we are able to leverage PharmaLogic's extensive and broad expertise in manufacturing radiopharmaceuticals and diagnostics, which complement well ARTBIO's proprietary AlphaDirect technology to isolate 212Pb and discovery of novel alpha radioligand therapies," said Emanuele Ostuni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ARTBIO. "Our combined capabilities, along with our shared goal to improve as many lives as possible, position us well to deliver safe and effective alpha radioligand therapies to the patient bedside."

212Pb is an alpha-emitting radioisotope that has gained attention for its potential applications in therapeutic medicine, particularly in targeted alpha radioligand therapy, due to the radioisotope's attractive short-half life and other properties. Preliminary studies of radiopharmaceuticals labeled with 212Pb have been promising, indicating that 212Pb has the potential to address unmet clinical needs.

"Consistent with our mission to bring transformative radiopharmaceuticals to patients, we are pleased to partner with ARTBIO to manufacture and supply AB001 for future clinical trials," said D. Scott Holbrook, Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager for PharmaLogic. "By combining our expertise, we aim to make significant strides in the field of therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and ultimately improve the lives of patients."

About ARTBIO
ARTBIO is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company redefining cancer care by creating a new class of alpha radioligand therapies (ARTs). The unique ARTBIO approach selects the optimal alpha-precursor isotope (Pb-212) and tumor-specific targets to create therapeutics with the potential for highest efficacy and safety. The company's AlphaDirect technology, a first-of-its-kind Pb-212 isolation method, enables a distributed manufacturing approach for the reliable production and delivery of ARTs. ARTBIO is advancing three pipeline programs with lead program AB001 currently in first in human trials. ARTBIO is shaped by a long-standing scientific legacy with nearly a century of pioneering work in radiation therapy conducted at the University of Oslo and Norway's Radium Hospital.

About PharmaLogic
PharmaLogic is a world-class North American contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel diagnostic imaging and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers and other diseases. In addition to an established and reliable network of radiopharmacies, PharmaLogic has decades of expertise in drug development and manufacturing from discovery through commercialization. The company seeks to take the lead in the advancement of radiopharmaceutical technology for the benefit of patients worldwide. For more information, visit: www.radiopharmacy.com.

