ARTCLINE successfully completes capital increases of EUR 4.4 million

ROSTOCK, Germany, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ARTCLINE GmbH announced the successful completion of two further capital increases. In addition to the founders, in particular family offices from Germany participated in the first capital increase of EUR 0.8 million. In addition, a convertible loan from investors was transferred to equity, so that a second capital increase of EUR 3.6 million was implemented. As a result, the company received additional equity capital totaling EUR 4.4 million.

With the additional funds, ARTCLINE will finance the further execution of the randomized, controlled clinical trial ReActIF-ICE with more than 100 patients with septic shock. The study is currently being conducted in intensive care units in 12 German hospitals and is intended to show not only the safety but also the efficacy of the ARTICE® therapy.

"Sepsis stands as the third leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals and affects about 1.7 million people annually," said Dr. med. Jens Altrichter, CEO of ARTCLINE GmbH. "Accordingly, there was a great deal of investor interest. We had already seen very positive effects in two smaller clinical trials and want to confirm this in the current larger multi-center study in order to be able to offer our immune cell therapy ARTICE® to seriously ill patients as quickly as possible."

About ARTCLINE GmbH

ARTCLINE GmbH was founded in 2007 as a spin-off from the University of Rostock. The company develops a novel immune cell-based extracorporeal sepsis therapy for patients worldwide. Septic shock is still an immense challenge for our health care system. It is caused by immune dysfunction in the context of severe infections.

The ARTICE® therapy uses immune cells from healthy blood donors to temporarily take over partial functions and also reactivate the patient's own immune system.

